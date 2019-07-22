AMG to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 29, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Conference Call Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time



WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) will report financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Monday, July 29, 2019. A conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day.

In addition to quarterly results, the conference call may include discussion of management’s expectations of future financial and operating results. Jay C. Horgen, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas M. Wojcik, Chief Financial Officer, will host the session.

Parties interested in listening to the conference call should dial 1-877-407-8291 (U.S. calls) or 1-201-689-8345 (non-U.S. calls) shortly before the call begins.

The conference call will also be available for replay beginning approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call. To hear a replay of the call, please dial 1-877-660-6853 (U.S. calls) or 1-201-612-7415 (non-U.S. calls) and provide conference ID 13689635. The live call and replay of the session, and a presentation highlighting the Company's performance, can also be accessed via AMG’s website at http://www.amg.com/InvestorRelations/ .

For more information on AMG, please visit www.amg.com.

Investor Relations:

Anjali Aggarwal

Media Relations: Jonathan Freedman (617) 747-3300

ir@amg.com pr@amg.com



