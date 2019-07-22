Silk Road Medical to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 29, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2019 after market close on Monday, July 29, 2019. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 883-3861 for domestic callers or (574) 990-9820 for international callers, using conference ID: 4657248. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at https://investors.silkroadmed.com/ .

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR). TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke.

Investor Contact:

Lynn Lewis or Carrie Mendivil

investors@silkroadmed.com



