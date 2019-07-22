NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Net Income of $30.6 Million and Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.69

/EIN News/ -- NORWICH, N.Y., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) reported net income and diluted earnings per share for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.



Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $30.6 million, up 4.9% from $29.1 million for the first quarter of 2019 and up 8.7% from $28.1 million for the second quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $0.69, as compared with $0.66 for the prior quarter, an increase of 4.5%, and $0.64 for the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 7.8%.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $59.7 million, up 10.3% from $54.1 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $1.35, as compared with $1.23 for the same period in 2018, an increase of 9.8%.

Highlights:

Quarterly diluted earnings per share up 4.5% from prior quarter and up 7.8% from prior year

Quarter-to-date net income up 4.9% from prior quarter and up 8.7% from prior year

FTE net interest margin of 3.63% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, up 6 bps from 2018

Full cycle deposit beta of 14.7% through the quarter ending June 30, 2019 1

Tangible equity ratio of 8.41%, up 93 bps from the second quarter of 2018

“For the first six months of 2019, we achieved double-digit year-over-year growth with earnings per share and net income up 10% over the same period in 2018,” said NBT President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. “Positive trends in net interest income and tangible capital growth demonstrate we are effectively managing our business and growing earnings while investing in our long-term strategies. Our team remains focused on building shareholder value by delivering a great customer experience. Relentless focus on process improvement and digitization will permit reinvestment of the productivity gains created into the customer experience.”

Net interest income was $78.6 million for the second quarter of 2019, up $0.9 million, or 1.2%, from the previous quarter. The fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin was 3.61% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, down 3 basis points (“bps”) from the previous quarter, as higher funding costs on average interest-bearing liabilities were partially offset by higher average interest-earning assets. Interest income increased $1.9 million, or 2.1%, as the yield on average interest-earning assets of 4.28% was comparable to the prior quarter, while average interest-earning assets of $8.8 billion increased $70 million compared with the prior quarter. Interest expense was up $1.0 million, or 7.0%, as the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 4 bps to 0.96% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, driven by interest-bearing deposit costs increasing 8 bps, partially offset by the 6 bp decrease in short-term borrowings cost.

Net interest income was $78.6 million for the second quarter of 2019, up $2.9 million, or 3.8%, from the second quarter of 2018. The FTE net interest margin of 3.61% was up 4 bps from the second quarter of 2018. Interest income increased $8.5 million, or 10.0%, as the yield on average interest-earning assets increased 29 bps from the same period in 2018, and average interest-earning assets increased $209.7 million, or 2.4%, primarily due to a $207.6 million increase in average loans. Interest expense increased $5.6 million, as the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 35 bps, driven by interest-bearing deposit costs increasing 38 bps combined with a 39 bp increase in short-term borrowing costs.

Net interest income for the first six months of 2019 was $156.3 million, up $7.1 million, or 4.8%, from the same period in 2018. FTE net interest margin of 3.63% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was up from 3.57% for the same period in 2018. Average interest-earning assets were up $261.6 million, or 3.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018, driven by a $250.7 million increase in loans. Interest income increased $19.1 million, or 11.5%, due to the increase in earning assets combined with a 30 bp improvement in loan yields. Interest expense was up $12.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018, as the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 38 bps, driven by interest-bearing deposit costs increasing 38 bps combined with a 55 bp increase in short-term borrowing costs. The Federal Reserve has raised its target fed funds rate nine times from December 2015 through June 2019 for a total increase of 225 bps. During this same cycle of increasing rates, the Company’s average cost of deposits increased by 33 bps, resulting in a full cycle deposit beta of 14.7%.

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $34.2 million, up $0.4 million, or 1.2%, from the prior quarter and comparable with the second quarter of 2018. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily driven by higher ATM and debit card fees due to an increase in the number of accounts and usage and other noninterest income due to higher swap fee income that was partially offset by lower seasonal insurance and other financial services revenue.

Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $68.1 million, up $2.6 million, or 4.0%, from the same period in 2018. The increase from the prior year was driven by higher retirement plan administration fees due to the acquisition of Retirement Plan Services, LLC, “RPS,” in the second quarter of 2018 and higher ATM and debit card fees due to an increase in the number of accounts and usage that was partially offset by lower trust income and other noninterest income due to lower non-recurring gains recognized in the first six months of 2019.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $66.2 million, down $2.2 million, or 3.3%, from the prior quarter and up $1.3 million, or 2.1%, from the second quarter of 2018. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily driven by lower seasonal occupancy expenses and timing of equity-based compensation and other noninterest expense items. The increase from the second quarter of 2018 was driven by increases in salaries and employee benefits expense and equipment expense. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased from the second quarter of 2018 due to wage increases and higher incentive compensation.

Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $134.7 million, up $5.5 million, or 4.3%, from the same period in 2018. The increase from the prior year was driven by higher salaries and employee benefits, equipment expense and other noninterest expenses in the first half of 2019 as compared to the same period of 2018. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily due to the RPS acquisition in the second quarter of 2018 and the timing of incentive compensation and wage increases.

Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $8.8 million, up $0.7 million from the prior quarter and up $0.7 million from the second quarter of 2018. The effective tax rate of 22.4% for the second quarter of 2019 was up from 21.8% for the first quarter of 2019 and comparable to the second quarter of 2018. The increase in income tax expense from the prior quarter and from the second quarter of 2018 was primarily due to a higher level of taxable income.

Income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $16.9 million, up $1.8 million, or 11.9%, from the same period of 2018. The effective tax rate of 22.1% for the first six months of 2019 was up from 21.8% for the same period in the prior year. The increase in income tax expense from the prior year was due to a higher level of taxable income.

Asset Quality

Net charge-offs of $6.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were down as compared to $6.9 million for the prior quarter and comparable to the second quarter of 2018. Provision expense was higher at $7.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared with $5.8 million for the prior quarter and down from $8.8 million for the second quarter of 2018. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the second quarter of 2019 was 0.38%, down from 0.41% for the prior quarter and down from 0.39% for the second quarter of 2018.

Net charge-offs of $13.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $13.3 million for the same period of 2018. Provision expense was $13.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared with $16.3 million for the same period of 2018. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the first six months of 2019 was 0.39% as compared with 0.40% for the first six months of 2018.

Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.39% at June 30, 2019, down 3 bps from 0.42% at March 31, 2019 and up 1 bp from 0.38% at June 30, 2018. Past due loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.52% at June 30, 2019, comparable to March 31, 2019 and up from 0.50% at June 30, 2018.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $72.2 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $71.4 million at March 31, 2019 and $72.5 million at June 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans was 1.04% (1.08% excluding acquired loans) at June 30, 2019, compared to 1.04% (1.09% excluding acquired loans) at March 31, 2019 and 1.06% (1.11% excluding acquired loans) at June 30, 2018.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $9.6 billion at June 30, 2019, comparable to December 31, 2018. Loans were $7.0 billion at June 30, 2019, up $75.6 million from December 31, 2018. In the first half of 2019, loan growth in commercial and commercial real estate was partially offset by run-off in our consumer portfolios. Total deposits were $7.6 billion at June 30, 2019, up $225.5 million, or 3.1%, from December 31, 2018, reflecting growth in core and municipal deposits. Stockholders’ equity was $1.1 billion, representing a total equity-to-total assets ratio of 11.15% at June 30, 2019, compared with $1.0 billion or a total equity-to-total assets ratio of 10.65% at December 31, 2018.

Corporate Overview

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, N.Y., with total assets of $9.6 billion at June 30, 2019. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 149 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, N.Y., is a full-service 401(k) plan recordkeeping firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, N.Y., is a full-service insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: www.nbtbancorp.com , www.nbtbank.com , www.epic1st.com and www.nbtinsurance.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of NBT and its subsidiaries and on the information available to management at the time that these statements were made. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond NBT’s control, which could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly, including as a result of competitors having greater financial resources than NBT; (2) revenues may be lower than expected; (3) changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; (4) general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit; (5) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, may adversely affect business and results; (6) NBT’s ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and employees; and (7) adverse changes may occur in the securities markets or with respect to inflation. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, NBT does not update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent circumstances or events.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). These measures adjust GAAP measures to exclude the effects of acquisition related intangible amortization expense on earnings, equity and assets, as well as providing a FTE yield on securities and loans. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information that is important to an understanding of the results of NBT’s core business as well as provide information standard in the financial institution industry. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and investors should consider NBT’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of NBT.

1 The change in the Company’s quarterly deposit costs from December 31, 2015 to June 30, 2019 of 0.33% divided by the change in Federal Reserve’s target fed funds rate from December 2015 to June 2019 of 2.25%





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2019 2018 Profitability: 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Diluted earnings per share $ 0.69 $ 0.66 $ 0.65 $ 0.68 $ 0.64 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 44,120,377 44,081,086 44,059,796 44,050,557 44,016,940 Return on average assets (1) 1.28 % 1.24 % 1.20 % 1.25 % 1.21 % Return on average equity (1) 11.63 % 11.52 % 11.34 % 11.96 % 11.64 % Return on average tangible common equity (1)(3) 16.38 % 16.45 % 16.37 % 17.42 % 17.08 % Net interest margin (1)(2) 3.61 % 3.64 % 3.61 % 3.57 % 3.57 % 6 Months ended June 30, Profitability: 2019 2018 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.35 $ 1.23 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 44,096,681 43,991,731 Return on average assets (1) 1.26 % 1.18 % Return on average equity (1) 11.57 % 11.32 % Return on average tangible common equity (1)(4) 16.41 % 16.52 % Net interest margin (1)(2) 3.63 % 3.57 % (1) Annualized. (2) Calculated on a FTE basis. (3) Non-GAAP measure - excludes amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) from net income and average tangible common equity is calculated as follows: 2019 2018 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Net income $ 30,555 $ 29,127 $ 28,652 $ 29,807 $ 28,121 Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 670 726 734 791 822 Net income, excluding intangibles amortization $ 31,225 $ 29,853 $ 29,386 $ 30,598 $ 28,943 Average stockholders' equity $ 1,053,750 $ 1,025,753 $ 1,002,822 $ 988,551 $ 969,029 Less: average goodwill and other intangibles 288,930 289,913 290,854 291,814 289,250 Average tangible common equity $ 764,820 $ 735,840 $ 711,968 $ 696,737 $ 679,779 (4) Non-GAAP measure - excludes amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) from net income and average tangible common equity is calculated as follows: 6 Months ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net income $ 59,682 $ 54,107 Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 1,396 1,508 Net income, excluding intangibles amortization $ 61,078 $ 55,615 Average stockholders' equity $ 1,039,829 $ 964,064 Less: average goodwill and other intangibles 289,419 285,161 Average tangible common equity $ 750,410 $ 678,903 Note: Year-to-date EPS may not equal sum of quarters due to differences in outstanding shares.

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2019 2018 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Balance sheet data: Securities available for sale $ 979,696 $ 951,859 $ 998,496 $ 1,101,074 $ 1,192,939 Securities held to maturity 744,601 780,565 783,599 659,949 544,163 Net loans 6,891,108 6,818,907 6,815,204 6,814,457 6,785,721 Total assets 9,635,718 9,533,510 9,556,363 9,547,284 9,467,138 Total deposits 7,593,706 7,617,659 7,368,211 7,441,290 7,344,449 Total borrowings 794,829 719,775 1,046,616 986,656 1,028,971 Total liabilities 8,560,895 8,499,455 8,538,454 8,553,129 8,488,209 Stockholders' equity 1,074,823 1,034,055 1,017,909 994,155 978,929 Asset quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 24,669 $ 25,632 $ 25,487 $ 23,301 $ 24,006 90 days past due and still accruing 2,387 3,335 5,085 4,734 2,209 Total nonperforming loans 27,056 28,967 30,572 28,035 26,215 Other real estate owned 2,203 2,222 2,441 3,271 4,349 Total nonperforming assets 29,259 31,189 33,013 31,306 30,564 Allowance for loan losses 72,165 71,405 72,505 72,805 72,450 Asset quality ratios (total): Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.05 % 1.06 % 1.06 % Total nonperforming loans to total loans 0.39 % 0.42 % 0.44 % 0.41 % 0.38 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.30 % 0.33 % 0.35 % 0.33 % 0.32 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 266.72 % 246.50 % 237.16 % 259.69 % 276.37 % Past due loans to total loans 0.52 % 0.52 % 0.55 % 0.53 % 0.50 % Net charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.38 % 0.41 % 0.39 % 0.33 % 0.39 % Asset quality ratios (originated) (2): Allowance for loan losses to loans 1.08 % 1.09 % 1.10 % 1.11 % 1.11 % Nonperforming loans to loans 0.38 % 0.41 % 0.43 % 0.39 % 0.36 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 287.67 % 265.63 % 254.92 % 285.86 % 306.08 % Past due loans to loans 0.52 % 0.52 % 0.56 % 0.53 % 0.50 % Capital: Equity to assets 11.15 % 10.85 % 10.65 % 10.41 % 10.34 % Tangible equity ratio (3) 8.41 % 8.06 % 7.85 % 7.59 % 7.48 % Book value per share $ 24.56 $ 23.64 $ 23.31 $ 22.77 $ 22.43 Tangible book value per share (4) $ 17.97 $ 17.02 $ 16.66 $ 16.10 $ 15.73 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.88 % 9.62 % 9.52 % 9.36 % 9.25 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.95 % 10.69 % 10.49 % 10.28 % 10.04 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.24 % 11.99 % 11.79 % 11.58 % 11.35 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.21 % 12.98 % 12.78 % 12.58 % 12.34 % Common stock price (end of period) $ 37.51 $ 36.01 $ 34.59 $ 38.38 $ 38.15 (1) Annualized. (2) Non-GAAP measure - Excludes acquired loans. (3) Non-GAAP measure - Stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. (4) Non-GAAP measure - Stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) June 30, December 31, Assets 2019 2018 Cash and due from banks $ 150,154 $ 175,550 Short-term interest bearing accounts 39,278 5,405 Equity securities, at fair value 26,298 23,053 Securities available for sale, at fair value 979,696 998,496 Securities held to maturity (fair value $754,995 and $778,675, respectively) 744,601 783,599 Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 45,996 53,229 Loans held for sale 15,662 6,943 Loans 6,963,273 6,887,709 Less allowance for loan losses 72,165 72,505 Net loans $ 6,891,108 $ 6,815,204 Premises and equipment, net 76,652 78,970 Goodwill 274,769 274,769 Intangible assets, net 13,738 15,599 Bank owned life insurance 180,042 177,479 Other assets 197,724 148,067 Total assets $ 9,635,718 $ 9,556,363 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Demand (noninterest bearing) $ 2,336,776 $ 2,361,099 Savings, NOW and money market 4,280,363 4,076,434 Time 976,567 930,678 Total deposits $ 7,593,706 $ 7,368,211 Short-term borrowings 609,366 871,696 Long-term debt 84,267 73,724 Junior subordinated debt 101,196 101,196 Other liabilities 172,360 123,627 Total liabilities $ 8,560,895 $ 8,538,454 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,074,823 $ 1,017,909 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,635,718 $ 9,556,363

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest, fee and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 81,271 $ 74,172 $ 160,592 $ 144,615 Securities available for sale 6,031 7,003 11,953 13,929 Securities held to maturity 5,089 2,811 10,306 5,436 Other 842 781 1,726 1,547 Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 93,233 $ 84,767 $ 184,577 $ 165,527 Interest expense Deposits $ 10,234 $ 5,079 $ 19,060 $ 9,010 Short-term borrowings 2,760 2,455 5,997 4,421 Long-term debt 471 452 893 928 Junior subordinated debt 1,141 1,040 2,309 1,941 Total interest expense $ 14,606 $ 9,026 $ 28,259 $ 16,300 Net interest income $ 78,627 $ 75,741 $ 156,318 $ 149,227 Provision for loan losses 7,277 8,778 13,084 16,274 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 71,350 $ 66,963 $ 143,234 $ 132,953 Noninterest income Insurance and other financial services revenue $ 5,938 $ 5,826 $ 12,694 $ 12,330 Service charges on deposit accounts 4,224 4,246 8,460 8,218 ATM and debit card fees 6,156 5,816 11,681 11,089 Retirement plan administration fees 7,836 7,296 15,570 12,635 Trust 4,731 5,265 9,282 10,143 Bank owned life insurance income 1,186 1,217 2,563 2,564 Net securities (losses) gains (69 ) 91 (12 ) 163 Other 4,239 4,401 7,824 8,293 Total noninterest income $ 34,241 $ 34,158 $ 68,062 $ 65,435 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 38,567 $ 37,726 $ 77,923 $ 74,293 Occupancy 5,443 5,535 11,718 11,654 Data processing and communications 4,693 4,508 9,107 8,787 Professional fees and outside services 3,359 3,336 7,027 6,828 Equipment 4,518 4,151 9,275 8,189 Office supplies and postage 1,577 1,504 3,168 3,077 FDIC expense 949 1,092 1,966 2,293 Advertising 641 700 1,144 1,037 Amortization of intangible assets 893 1,096 1,861 2,010 Loan collection and other real estate owned, net 961 908 1,746 2,245 Other 4,630 4,332 9,756 8,747 Total noninterest expense $ 66,231 $ 64,888 $ 134,691 $ 129,160 Income before income tax expense $ 39,360 $ 36,233 $ 76,605 $ 69,228 Income tax expense 8,805 8,112 16,923 15,121 Net income $ 30,555 $ 28,121 $ 59,682 $ 54,107 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.64 $ 1.36 $ 1.24 Diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.64 $ 1.35 $ 1.23

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2019 2018 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Interest, fee and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 81,271 $ 79,321 $ 78,963 $ 77,249 $ 74,172 Securities available for sale 6,031 5,922 6,332 6,659 7,003 Securities held to maturity 5,089 5,217 4,344 3,462 2,811 Other 842 884 885 834 781 Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 93,233 $ 91,344 $ 90,524 $ 88,204 $ 84,767 Interest expense Deposits $ 10,234 $ 8,826 $ 6,977 $ 6,157 $ 5,079 Short-term borrowings 2,760 3,237 3,131 3,000 2,455 Long-term debt 471 422 431 431 452 Junior subordinated debt 1,141 1,168 1,110 1,089 1,040 Total interest expense $ 14,606 $ 13,653 $ 11,649 $ 10,677 $ 9,026 Net interest income $ 78,627 $ 77,691 $ 78,875 $ 77,527 $ 75,741 Provision for loan losses 7,277 5,807 6,528 6,026 8,778 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 71,350 $ 71,884 $ 72,347 $ 71,501 $ 66,963 Noninterest income Insurance and other financial services revenue $ 5,938 $ 6,756 $ 5,843 $ 6,172 $ 5,826 Service charges on deposit accounts 4,224 4,236 4,503 4,503 4,246 ATM and debit card fees 6,156 5,525 5,704 5,906 5,816 Retirement plan administration fees 7,836 7,734 7,113 7,244 7,296 Trust 4,731 4,551 4,573 4,808 5,265 Bank owned life insurance income 1,186 1,377 1,239 1,288 1,217 Net securities (losses) gains (69 ) 57 (6,916 ) 412 91 Other 4,239 3,585 3,887 3,048 4,401 Total noninterest income $ 34,241 $ 33,821 $ 25,946 $ 33,381 $ 34,158 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 38,567 $ 39,356 $ 38,998 $ 38,394 $ 37,726 Occupancy 5,443 6,275 5,284 5,380 5,535 Data processing and communications 4,693 4,414 4,431 4,434 4,508 Professional fees and outside services 3,359 3,668 3,968 3,580 3,336 Equipment 4,518 4,757 4,529 4,319 4,151 Office supplies and postage 1,577 1,591 1,564 1,563 1,504 FDIC expense 949 1,017 1,135 1,223 1,092 Advertising 641 503 1,006 739 700 Amortization of intangible assets 893 968 978 1,054 1,096 Loan collection and other real estate owned, net 961 785 738 1,234 908 Other 4,630 5,126 6,273 4,577 4,332 Total noninterest expense $ 66,231 $ 68,460 $ 68,904 $ 66,497 $ 64,888 Income before income tax expense $ 39,360 $ 37,245 $ 29,389 $ 38,385 $ 36,233 Income tax expense 8,805 8,118 737 8,578 8,112 Net income $ 30,555 $ 29,127 $ 28,652 $ 29,807 $ 28,121 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.67 $ 0.66 $ 0.68 $ 0.64 Diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.66 $ 0.65 $ 0.68 $ 0.64

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Q2 - 2019 Q1 - 2019 Q4 - 2018 Q3 - 2018 Q2 - 2018 Assets Short-term interest bearing accounts $ 25,783 1.28 % $ 9,065 4.07 % $ 3,780 5.25 % $ 3,328 6.08 % $ 3,574 5.16 % Securities available for sale (1) (3) 981,079 2.47 % 984,704 2.45 % 1,104,198 2.29 % 1,197,910 2.22 % 1,266,304 2.23 % Securities held to maturity (1) (3) 770,651 2.83 % 782,570 2.90 % 688,840 2.73 % 591,220 2.58 % 503,501 2.50 % Investment in FRB and FHLB Banks 46,179 6.60 % 49,152 6.54 % 47,689 6.95 % 50,107 6.20 % 48,184 6.12 % Loans (2) (3) 6,958,299 4.69 % 6,886,672 4.68 % 6,876,341 4.56 % 6,839,565 4.49 % 6,750,710 4.41 % Total interest earning assets $ 8,781,991 4.28 % $ 8,712,163 4.28 % $ 8,720,848 4.14 % $ 8,682,130 4.05 % $ 8,572,273 3.99 % Other assets 816,748 795,585 769,302 776,219 766,604 Total assets $ 9,598,739 $ 9,507,748 $ 9,490,150 $ 9,458,349 $ 9,338,877 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Money market deposit accounts $ 1,916,045 1.16 % $ 1,804,053 0.99 % $ 1,745,980 0.65 % $ 1,724,853 0.58 % $ 1,699,956 0.43 % NOW deposit accounts 1,127,413 0.13 % 1,135,213 0.16 % 1,166,383 0.18 % 1,164,513 0.17 % 1,222,889 0.16 % Savings deposits 1,282,084 0.06 % 1,252,042 0.06 % 1,250,703 0.06 % 1,279,520 0.06 % 1,289,062 0.06 % Time deposits 953,698 1.73 % 942,457 1.64 % 921,252 1.47 % 881,792 1.33 % 858,080 1.22 % Total interest bearing deposits $ 5,279,240 0.78 % $ 5,133,765 0.70 % $ 5,084,318 0.54 % $ 5,050,678 0.48 % $ 5,069,987 0.40 % Short-term borrowings 620,898 1.78 % 712,306 1.84 % 724,693 1.71 % 766,372 1.55 % 706,694 1.39 % Long-term debt 82,414 2.29 % 73,707 2.32 % 73,735 2.32 % 73,762 2.32 % 84,676 2.14 % Junior subordinated debt 101,196 4.52 % 101,196 4.68 % 101,196 4.35 % 101,196 4.27 % 101,196 4.12 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 6,083,748 0.96 % $ 6,020,974 0.92 % $ 5,983,942 0.77 % $ 5,992,008 0.71 % $ 5,962,553 0.61 % Demand deposits 2,298,867 2,309,531 2,373,235 2,356,216 2,294,023 Other liabilities 162,374 151,490 130,151 121,574 113,272 Stockholders' equity 1,053,750 1,025,753 1,002,822 988,551 969,029 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,598,739 $ 9,507,748 $ 9,490,150 $ 9,458,349 $ 9,338,877 Interest rate spread 3.32 % 3.36 % 3.37 % 3.34 % 3.38 % Net interest margin (FTE) (3) 3.61 % 3.64 % 3.61 % 3.57 % 3.57 % (1) Securities are shown at average amortized cost. (2) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loan balances outstanding. (3) Interest income for tax-exempt securities and loans have been adjusted to a FTE basis using the statutory Federal income tax rate of 21%. The total amount of adjustment to present yields on a FTE basis is $445, $500, $535, $529 and $478 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2018, respectively.

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Year-to-Date Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rates Balance Interest Rates Six Months ended June 30, 2019 2018 Assets Short-term interest bearing accounts $ 17,471 $ 174 2.01 % $ 3,198 $ 82 5.17 % Securities available for sale (1) (3) 982,881 11,984 2.46 % 1,269,949 14,017 2.23 % Securities held to maturity (1) (3) 776,577 11,043 2.87 % 492,996 6,081 2.49 % Investment in FRB and FHLB Banks 47,657 1,552 6.57 % 47,518 1,465 6.22 % Loans (2) (3) 6,922,684 160,768 4.68 % 6,672,016 144,825 4.38 % Total interest earning assets $ 8,747,270 $ 185,521 4.28 % $ 8,485,677 $ 166,470 3.96 % Other assets 806,225 756,444 Total assets $ 9,553,495 $ 9,242,121 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Money market deposit accounts $ 1,860,358 $ 9,974 1.08 % $ 1,677,755 $ 2,933 0.35 % NOW deposit accounts 1,131,291 817 0.15 % 1,216,992 882 0.15 % Savings deposits 1,267,146 362 0.06 % 1,268,859 354 0.06 % Time deposits 948,109 7,907 1.68 % 830,671 4,841 1.18 % Total interest bearing deposits $ 5,206,904 $ 19,060 0.74 % $ 4,994,277 $ 9,010 0.36 % Short-term borrowings 666,349 5,997 1.81 % 709,442 4,421 1.26 % Long-term debt 78,085 893 2.31 % 86,749 928 2.16 % Junior subordinated debt 101,196 2,309 4.60 % 101,196 1,941 3.87 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 6,052,534 $ 28,259 0.94 % $ 5,891,664 $ 16,300 0.56 % Demand deposits 2,304,169 2,277,083 Other liabilities 156,963 109,310 Stockholders' equity 1,039,829 964,064 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,553,495 $ 9,242,121 Net interest income (FTE) $ 157,262 $ 150,170 Interest rate spread 3.34 % 3.40 % Net interest margin (FTE) (3) 3.63 % 3.57 % Taxable equivalent adjustment $ 944 $ 943 Net interest income $ 156,318 $ 149,227 (1) Securities are shown at average amortized cost. (2) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loan balances outstanding. (3) Interest income for tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a FTE basis using the statutory Federal income tax rate of 21%.

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Loan Balances (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Commercial $1,299,784 $1,306,551 $1,291,568 $1,310,262 $1,299,437 Commercial real estate 2,025,280 1,943,931 1,930,742 1,902,315 1,891,119 Residential real estate mortgages 1,404,079 1,390,411 1,380,836 1,373,487 1,350,336 Dealer finance 1,189,670 1,191,111 1,216,144 1,229,700 1,252,843 Specialty lending 519,974 529,144 524,928 521,396 507,151 Home equity 456,754 463,582 474,566 480,761 488,493 Other consumer 67,732 65,582 68,925 69,341 68,792 Total loans $6,963,273 $6,890,312 $6,887,709 $6,887,262 $6,858,171





Contact: John H. Watt, Jr., President and CEO

Michael J. Chewens, CFO

NBT Bancorp Inc.

52 South Broad Street

Norwich, NY 13815

607-337-6589



