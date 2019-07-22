TRANSWESTERN TO SELL AMERICAN AIRLINES FORMER WORLD HEADQUARTERS AT DFW INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Three-Building Property Houses 1.3 Million Square Feet of Class A Office Space

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, TEXAS, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transwestern Commercial Services (TCS) today announces it has been retained to sell the three-building, 1.39 million-square-foot office campus that has served as the world headquarters for American Airlines Inc. and American Airlines Federal Credit Union. With approximately 6.33 acres of raw land, the offering provides investors with a rare opportunity to redevelop a Class A office campus into a new headquarters facility or creative office campus. TCS Managing Director Mike Hardage is overseeing the disposition strategy for the property at 4333, 4255, 4151 and 4101 Amon Carter Blvd. in Fort Worth, Texas.



“This offering presents an outstanding opportunity for a user or investor to acquire an ideally located office campus with excellent recruiting access to both Dallas and Fort Worth,” said Hardage. “The property has been extremely well maintained and features a unique underground pedestrian tunnel that connects all three buildings. Furthermore, the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) commuter train and station are only a 14-minute walk and offer 30-minute rides to both Dallas and Fort Worth.”



Located at the epicenter of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and covering 40 acres, the campus is immediately south of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, the world’s third-busiest airport, generating a $37-plus billion annual economic output to the North Texas regional economy. The site offers unparalleled access to the booming aviation industry and all its ancillary economic benefits. Additionally, there is an abundance of residential, retail and entertainment offerings nearby. The property is in excellent condition and will trade at a significant discount to replacement cost.



“The campus is a wonderful opportunity for a visionary investor or user to create something truly special and unique in this region,” said Hardage. “I look forward to watching the evolution of this iconic DFW asset.



Transwestern Commercial Services (TCS) is a privately held real estate firm of collaborative entrepreneurs who deliver a higher level of personalized service and innovative client solutions. Applying a consultative approach to Agency Leasing, Asset Services, Occupier Solutions, Capital Markets and Research, our fully integrated global organization adds value for investors, owners and occupiers of all commercial property types. We leverage market insight and operational expertise from across the Transwestern enterprise, which includes firms specializing in development and real estate investment management. TCS has 34 U.S. offices and assists clients from more than 200 offices in 37 countries through strategic alliances with France-based BNP Paribas Real Estate and Canada-based Devencore. Experience Extraordinary at transwestern.com and @Transwestern.

