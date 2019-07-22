Associa Community Management Professionals Selected as New Management Company for Pine Bluff of Minneola Homeowners Association

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, FL, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Professionals (CMP) has been named as the new management company for Pine Bluff of Minneola Homeowners Association located in Minneola, Florida.



Pine Bluff of Minneola Homeowners Association is a unique community comprised of 245 homes and offers residents a variety of amenities. The property also has more than two miles of walking and jogging trails for active residents and is within walking distance of Plum Lake.



“This exclusive and rare community offers residents a unique living experience and operates under three pillars of sustainability – preservation, enjoyment, and safety,” stated Marc Rodriguez, Associa Community Management Professionals president. “Associa Community Management Professionals is honored to be selected as the management company and we are excited to provide residents with the best services and resources available.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



