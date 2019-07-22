BioCorRx’s Director Louis Lucido Appeared Today on Yahoo Finance LIVE “On the Move”

/EIN News/ -- ANAHEIM, CA, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) (the “Company”), a leader, developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of addiction and related disorders, today announced that the Company’s Director Louis Lucido appeared as a guest on "On the Move" on Yahoo Finance LIVE this morning. Mr. Lucido discussed the progression of BICX102, the Company’s single administration, multi-month sustained release naltrexone implant for the treatment of opioid use disorders, and the recently announced launch of the Company’s UnCraveRx™ virtual app, a medically assisted weight loss management program that helps reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness and nutrition.



To view the full interview, please visit: https://finance.yahoo.com/video/company-working-treat-opioid-addiction-165152407.html

On the Move, anchored by Adam Shapiro, is a daily Yahoo Finance show that covers the most important business news of the day, what’s driving the markets, and what to expect in the days and weeks ahead, live at 11:00am ET.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program is a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program for substance use; please visit www.beataddiction.com for more information on the BioCorRx Recovery Program. The UnCraveRx™ Weight Loss Program is also a medication assisted program; please visit www.uncraverx.com for more information on UnCraveRx™. The Company also conducts R&D under its controlled subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals. For more information on BICX and product pipeline, please visit www.BioCorRx.com.

