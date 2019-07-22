NATIONAL FEED A RESCUE PET WEEK CELEBRATES “LIEUTENANT DAN “ AND AIMS TO PROVIDE 4 MILLION MEALS FOR HOMELESS PETS IN NEED

Rescue Bank Program Makes Critical Medical Care Possible for Special Needs Dog

Seattle, Wash., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In honor of National Feed a Rescue Pet Week, Rescue Bank, a Signature Program of GreaterGood.org, and The Animal Rescue Site celebrate the resilience of a special needs dog named Lieutenant Dan. The goal of this charitable week (July 22-28) is to raise funds to provide 4 million meals for homeless pets across the country and to find Lieutenant Dan a forever home.

Lieutenant Dan, a stray dog, arrived at the Nashville Humane Association (NHA), with his back legs wrapped in barbed wire, causing his legs to be necrotic and infected. But even with his pain and immobility, he was resilient and loving on all of the people around him. His legs had to be amputated, and he is waiting to receive his prosthetics specifically made for him. Without special treatment, Lieutenant Dan wouldn't be able have a good quality of life. With the help from GreaterGood.org's Rescue Bank program, the NHA was able to budget their money for special needs pets like Lieutenant Dan and feed the pets in their shelter without a worry.

“One of the biggest expenses for shelters and rescue groups is feeding pets in their care,” said Elizabeth Asher, founder and director for Rescue Bank. “Because we provided meals to Lieutenant Dan’s shelter, they were able to take the funds saved and provide him with critical medical care to allow him to lead a happy and healthy life.”

During National Feed a Rescue Pet Week, the pet-loving community can support more homeless pets like Lieutenant Dan and visit feedarescuepet.com. A $10 donation will pay to deliver 200 meals to animal welfare organizations.

About Rescue Bank: Rescue Bank, a Signature Program of GreaterGood.org, is the world’s largest charitable pet food distribution program. Rescue Bank operates on the national food bank model to serve community-based animal welfare groups that typically lack access to resources. Rescue Bank also provides substantial support to shelters and families during natural and man-made disasters. More at rescuebank.org.

About GreaterGood.org: GreaterGood.org is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that works to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Over the last 10 years, GreaterGood.org has given more than $175 million in cash, and in-kind grants to over 5,000 charitable partners worldwide. To learn more, visit GreaterGood.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About The Animal Rescue Site: Founded in 2002, The Animal Rescue Site provides food and vital care for some of the eight million unwanted animals given to shelters every year in the U.S., as well as animals in desperate need around the world. Over four million animals are put to death every year in the U.S. alone because they are abandoned and unwanted. Together, we can change that.

Each click on the purple Click Here to Give - it's FREE button at The Animal Rescue Site provides food and care for a rescued animal living in a shelter or sanctuary. Purchases at The Animal Rescue Site store also generate donations to feed rescue animals.

