Joint Statement From The Meeting of United States Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and Minister of Energy Yuval Steinitz of Israel

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL –Today, Secretary Perry and Minister Steinitz committed to further advancing the high level of strategic cooperation between the United States and Israel in energy.

Our two countries share a history of friendship based on common efforts and mutual respect. For decades, the energy bonds between our great nations have strengthened, reinforcing an increasingly close energy relationship focused on utilizing clean energy technologies and resources to enhance our security, peace, and prosperity, and that of our partners.

Together, the Ministers applauded the significant advances made across a range of energy opportunities, and reiterated the importance of continued cooperation. They both agreed to conclude any other arrangements necessary to realizing this common vision for enhanced energy cooperation between the United States and Israel.

During the meeting, the Ministers discussed their extensive and increasing energy partnership, including in these areas:

Advancing energy security through cybersecurity collaboration, information sharing, and training. Opening markets and enhancing investment in the development of Eastern Mediterranean gas. Identifying next steps for cooperation on the U.S.-Israel Energy Center and the BIRD Energy program including the current $16 million Call for Proposals for the U.S.-Israel Energy Center.

These are only the most recent examples of what continue to be strong energy ties between the United States and Israel.

Secretary Perry and Minister Steinitz are committed to continuing the positive energy partnership between our two countries that recognizes the strength of our two nations in this area so critical to economic growth, peace and prosperity.

To that end, this week Secretary Perry and Minister Steinitz will head to Cairo for the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum to meet with counterparts and discuss regional energy security matters.

###

News Media Contact: (202) 586-4940