TUESDAY: Morris Foundation to Present Lewis Sexton Scholarship Fund Awards in Louisville

Three Kentucky high school seniors to receive college scholarships; Fund named in honor of Lewis Sexton, former president of UAW Local 862

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, KY, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Tuesday, July 23, the Morris Foundation will present awards from the Lewis Sexton Scholarship Fund at an event at UAW Local 862 . Three Kentucky high school graduating seniors will receive $5,000 college scholarships.



The scholarship fund is named in honor of Lewis Sexton, former president of UAW Local 862 and the grandfather of Nate Morris, Founder and Chairman of Morris Industries . Mr. Morris is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of Rubicon Global , a technology company that powers a digital marketplace, provides a suite of SaaS products for waste, recycling, and smart city solutions, and collects and analyzes data for businesses and governments worldwide. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste in all of its forms.

In partnership with the Blue Grass Community Foundation , the fund provides scholarships to children of UAW Local 862 members or retirees who plan to attend college in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. This is the 4th year of the scholarship fund.

Previous award recipients have attended colleges across Kentucky including Bellarmine University, Eastern Kentucky University, the University of Kentucky, the University of Louisville and Western Kentucky University.

The 2019 scholarship recipients are:

Shelby Anne Cosper

High School: Shelby County High School; College: Eastern Kentucky University

Henry Keith Davidson

High School: Eastern High School; College: University of Louisville

Zachary John Lichtsteiner

High School: Brown High School; College: University of Louisville

MORRIS FOUNDATION TO PRESENT LEWIS SEXTON SCHOLARSHIP FUND AWARDS

DATE: Tuesday, July 23, 2019

TIME: 6:00 p.m. ET

LOCATION: UAW Local 862, 3000 Fern Valley Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40213

For more information on the scholarship program, please visit http://morrisindustries.com/lewissexton/ or email Info@MorrisIndustries.com .

About Morris Industries:

Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, Morris Industries is a conglomerate with holdings in technology companies whose mission is to reimagine the industrial economy. The flagship of Morris Industries is Rubicon Global.

About the Morris Foundation:

The Morris Foundation promotes the cherished American value that a better life is possible to those who seek it. The Foundation invests in causes that provide opportunities for self-advancement.

###

Contact: Dan Bayens dan@contentcreative.com (859) 489-3022

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.