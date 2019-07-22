HEALTHE®’s TRUE CIRCADIAN LIGHTING BOOSTS PRODUCTIVITY AT FEDERAL BUREAU OF PRISONS’ CENTRAL OFFICE

AZUL™ Luminaires Create an Energized, Healthy Environment for Occupants

/EIN News/ -- Cocoa Beach, FL, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circadian lighting by Healthe® has made a positive impact on occupant productivity and morale as well as aesthetics in recent installations at the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Central Office in Washington, DC. True Circadian lighting featuring Healthe’s GoodDay® proprietary engineered spectrum technology was installed throughout the facility. The GoodDay light source is enriched with cyan, the wavelength of light scientifically proven to boost alertness and productivity during the day and promote a healthy sleep/wake cycle.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons’ Central Office resides in a building built in 1929. Existing building systems, including lighting, did not comply with the General Services Administration (GSA) energy conservation standards and required upgrades. Healthe’s Azul™ troffers met all of GSA’s energy requirements and provided the additional benefit of improving the health and wellness of staff. This combination of benefits prompted the Bureau to select Healthe to participate in a pilot program.

During the trial, employees wore sleep tracking devices, worked under Azul™ Troffers at the office, and used GoodDay® and GoodNight® circadian bulbs at home. Participants recorded significant improvements in sleep scores and positive workplace experiences. Based on the results of this pilot, funding for renovations incorporated Healthe lighting and lighting controls throughout. The project includes the building entryway, data center and several floors over a multi-year revamp of this historic property.

“At our central office, a majority of staff have long commutes. After we completed the lighting retrofit, our employees reported positive feedback ranging from feeling more productive to not getting sleepy in the afternoons,” said Earl Cash, Facilities Division Chief Central Office, Federal Bureau of Prisons.

“We are thrilled to partner with Federal Bureau of Prisons on this project and are even more excited to see them validate the benefits of our True Circadian technology. After conducting their due diligence, the BOP selected Healthe for their lighting needs, once again confirming peer-reviewed research that acknowledges the health benefits of a cyan-enriched spectrum,” said Jay Goodman, VP of Strategy, Healthe.

To learn more about how Healthe is harnessing the ingredients of light to promote health and wellness, visit www.healthelighting.com.

About Healthe, Inc.

Healthe is the leading provider of circadian and biological lighting solutions whose proprietary line of commercial and consumer products help regulate your body’s circadian clock, boost performance, enhance sleep and improve air quality. Learn more at www.healthelighting.com and join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

