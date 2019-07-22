Coface Acquires Paul Chun To Lead The Western Regional Office

/EIN News/ --

Coface North America, a leader in Credit Insurance and Business Information services is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Chun as Coface’s Western Region Vice President and General Manager of Sales, effective July 22, 2019. Paul is the perfect candidate to lead our newly formed team as we look to expand Coface’s presence in the western United States.



Paul has had a long and distinguished career in sales, having held senior sales positions in a number of top-tier organizations. He joins us from a leading player in the credit insurance market, where he was Vice President of Sales, based in Southern California. He had been with the company for the past 7 years and was one of their top ranked producers virtually every year. He brings a keen understanding of the complexities of the trade credit marketplace while blending best in class sales practices.



Prior to serving in his most recent role, Paul held a senior sales position at Nestle Waters North America, where he worked with many of the company’s most important strategic accounts including Walmart, Albertson’s and Safeway. He had the largest number of new account acquisitions in his region during his time there. Before joining Nestle Waters, Paul worked for The Pepsi Bottling Company, where he held several sales positions culminating in a role as the Territory Sales Manager.



Paul holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration, both from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles. He is fluent in both English and Korean.



Paul’s decision to join Coface is yet another affirmation that Coface is becoming the employer of choice in the trade credit insurance industry.

