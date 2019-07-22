Menopause Support with Natural Formula Aims to Help Women's Symptoms

MenoPlay Certifications MenoPlay

Aviano Botanicals, the brand behind responsibly sourced natural herbal supplements, is pleased to announce the official launch of its new product, MenoPlay.

CARROLLTON, TEXAS, USA, July 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aviano Botanicals, the brand behind responsibly sourced essential oils and natural herbal supplements, is pleased to announce the official launch of its new product, MenoPlay. The company’s newest addition to the market offers menopausal support supplements for perimenopausal and menopausal women.A small family-owned company, Aviano Botanicals reports rapid growth of its customer base and product line since 2015, offering essential oils and natural herbal support for a variety of health conditions. With an aim to improve the lives of women entering and in menopause, the company has formulated MenoPlay to help alleviate a range of menopausal symptoms.A senior spokesperson for Aviano Botanicals states, “Women who are just about to enter menopause or already experiencing it suffer from a number of symptoms. These include hot flashes, night sweats, joint pain, and mood swings. It can be very difficult for peri and menopausal women to carry on with their daily lives during this phase, and that’s why we have formulated MenoPlay to help alleviate these symptoms. Hormone balance is vital to helping improve menopausal symptoms, along with daily nutrition and vitamins.”As with all of Aviano Botanicals products, the company has carefully crafted its new menopause supplements . MenoPlay is a natural relief formula that contains ingredients proven to help reduce menopausal symptoms, including DIM, Black Cohosh, Soy Isoflavones, Gingko, Red Clover, and MACA. The company states that all ingredients in MenoPlay have been thoroughly tested using clinical trials.For overall complete nutrition, MenoPlay also contains a multivitamin, offering a convenient way for women to rest assured that they are meeting all daily nutritional requirements, says the company.“While a complete cure for menopause is impossible at this time, our menopause support supplement formula can help improve the way menopausal women feel on a daily basis. These symptoms can decrease a woman’s quality of life substantially, and we have carefully created our formula with ingredients that have been studied clinically, showing that together they do have the potential to help reduce menopause symptoms,” continues Aviano Botanicals spokesperson.These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.For more information, visit the Aviano Botanicals Amazon storefront or official website.###



