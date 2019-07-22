Confluence Shortlisted in Three Categories for the 2019 Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards

Recognized for Best Regulatory Reporting Solution, Best Data Management Solution and Best Technology Provider Overall

Pittsburgh, PA, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Confluence, a global leader in investment data management automation for regulatory, financial and investor reporting, has been shortlisted as a finalist for the 2019 Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards in three categories: Best Regulatory Reporting Solution, Best Data Management Solution and Best Technology Provider Overall.

The Fund Intelligence Operations and Services awards acknowledge outstanding contributions made by business, operations and technology leaders at asset management service provider organizations. Nominees were determined by an independent panel of industry experts, and for each category, applicants had to demonstrate outstanding client satisfaction and growth over the past 12 months.

Confluence has been recognized for its Unity NXT® Regulatory Reporting platform, a solution for easing data management challenges and automating the filing processes for global reporting obligations. Unity NXT is a flexible platform that is continuously staying up to date to support a client’s reporting requirements in an ever-evolving regulatory landscape.

“We, at Confluence, are delighted to be acknowledged across three categories at the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services awards. It is a huge honor for our technology and data management solutions to be recognized,” said Todd Moyer, Confluence President and COO.

“Confluence is proud to have helped our valued clients navigate ever-changing reporting regulations, including changes with SEC Modernization within the past year. Every day, we endeavor to deliver technology that brings greater efficiency to our clients’ operations, particularly at a time when our clients’ need for automation is at an all-time high, as regulatory requirements continue to evolve.”

Helping to bring back-office operations into the digital age by eliminating manual processes and spreadsheets, Confluence’s suite of solutions enables asset managers and third-party administrators to consolidate and leverage data across business operations. Confluence’s clients represent fund administrators and asset managers servicing or managing over 75% of ’40 Act funds, and the firm recently announced that all of its clients with a May 30, 2019 Form N-PORT filing requirement completed their filings with the SEC.

The 2019 Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards, formerly the Mutual Fund Service and Technology Awards, recognize and reward the firms that are integral to ensuring the asset management industry operates smoothly.

The awards are judged by a panel of executives from top asset management companies and leading industry consultants. The winners will be recognized in front of their peers and the asset management community at an awards ceremony in New York in October.

