Endonovo Therapeutics Inc. Featured in Exclusive NetworkNewsWire Broadcast

Alan Collier, chairman and CEO of Endonovo Therapeutics, joins NNW host Stuart Smith for an in-depth discussion on the company’s flagship product, the SofPulse® Electroceutical™ Therapy device that many medical experts see as a potential solution to the nation’s opioid crisis. Described as an easy-to-place, non-invasive device that delivers targeted pulsed electromagnetic frequencies (tPEMF) to enhance post-surgical recovery, SofPulse has been cleared by the U.S. Federal Drug Administration (“FDA”) for the safe, palliative treatment of post-operative pain and to reduce edema (swelling).

“The opioid crisis is here and affecting everyday Americans and surgical patients worldwide,” Collier says. “Anyone having a surgery, experiencing pain and being prescribed opioids is at risk of becoming addicted to opioids. The numbers are horrific.”

“The average rate of later opioid dependency and addiction among patients with soft tissue and orthopedic operations is 12%, according to statistics released by the National Surveys on Drug Use and Health, the National Center for Health Statistics and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. More than 17,000 deaths were attributed to overdosing on commonly prescribed opioids,” Collier says.

“There are 130 people dying every day from an opioid-related overdose and there are more than 11.4 million people that have misused opioids,” he adds, noting that “the most alarming statistic of all is that 80% of people addicted to heroin first misused prescription opioids.”

Designed to deliver pulsed electromagnetic frequencies, Endonovo’s SofPulse® device can be used as a standalone therapy or as part of a treatment protocol. The pulsed electromagnetic therapy aids in the reduction of swelling, and it also speeds up natural recovery processes. Since SofPulse® reduces the pain and inflammation related to recovery from surgeries or trauma, the need for using prescription medications and other pain control options is diminished. Studies carried out to date to test the effectiveness of the wearable medical device demonstrate its ability to reduce narcotics use in the first 48 hours after surgery by 2.24 times.

“There is a 300% reduction in mean pain scores at five hours post-surgical and a 275% reduction in inflammation and swelling at the 18-hour mark after surgery,” Collier says. “Hospital trials are showing us that the SofPulse® solution is the future for the reduction of post-operative pain and edema after any surgical procedure.”

The nonopioid SofPulse® offers a solution that replaces opioid use which commonly follows nearly every surgery, thereby providing a path forward to break America’s opioid dependency and addiction cycle. Endonovo continues to attract and add internationally known physicians, surgeons and medical researchers to its scientific advisory board, and recently announced the national rollout of its strategic sales and marketing plan.

“We look to gain medical market share as the best solution to combating the opioid crisis gripping America and the whole world,” Collier concludes. “Endonovo, through SofPulse® sales, is in the process of changing the standard of care for all surgical procedures for nonopioid, post-operative pain and edema management in every surgical specialty … Endonovo is on the rise and … we’re very excited about the future.”

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage developer of noninvasive wearable Electroceuticals™ therapeutic devices. The Company's current portfolio of commercial and clinical-stage wearable Electroceuticals™ therapeutic devices addresses wound healing, pain, post-surgical pain and edema, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including traumatic brain injury (TBI), acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome and multiple sclerosis. The Company's non-invasive Electroceutical™ therapeutic device, SofPulse®, which uses pulsed short-wave radiofrequency at 27.12 MHz, has been FDA-cleared and CE-marked for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries and post-operative pain and edema, and has CMS national coverage for the treatment of chronic wounds. The Company's current portfolio of preclinical-stage Electroceuticals™ therapeutic devices addresses chronic kidney disease, liver disease non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cardiovascular and peripheral artery disease (PAD), and ischemic stroke. The Company's non-invasive, wearable Electroceuticals™ therapeutic devices work by restoring key electrochemical processes that initiate anti-inflammatory and growth factor cascades necessary for healing to occur www.endonovo.com .

