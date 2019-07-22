Republic of Serbia : Staff Report for the 2019 Article IV Consultation and Second Review under the Policy Coordination Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; Information Annex; Staff Statement; and Statement by the Executive Director for Republic of…

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. European Dept.

Publication Date:

July 22, 2019

Electronic Access:

Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Macroeconomic stability has been maintained with robust economic growth, declining public debt, as well as low and stable inflation. While Serbia continues to address structural challenges, supported by the Policy Coordination Instrument, more determined efforts are needed to ensure faster income convergence with the EU.