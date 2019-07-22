There were 469 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 158,896 in the last 365 days.

Republic of Serbia : Staff Report for the 2019 Article IV Consultation and Second Review under the Policy Coordination Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; Information Annex; Staff Statement; and Statement by the Executive Director for Republic of…

International Monetary Fund. European Dept.

July 22, 2019

Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Macroeconomic stability has been maintained with robust economic growth, declining public debt, as well as low and stable inflation. While Serbia continues to address structural challenges, supported by the Policy Coordination Instrument, more determined efforts are needed to ensure faster income convergence with the EU.

Country Report No. 19/238

English

July 22, 2019

9781513508122/1934-7685

1SRBEA2019001

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Paper

117

