Republic of Serbia : Staff Report for the 2019 Article IV Consultation and Second Review under the Policy Coordination Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; Information Annex; Staff Statement; and Statement by the Executive Director for Republic of…
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. European Dept.
Publication Date:
July 22, 2019
Electronic Access:
Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Macroeconomic stability has been maintained with robust economic growth, declining public debt, as well as low and stable inflation. While Serbia continues to address structural challenges, supported by the Policy Coordination Instrument, more determined efforts are needed to ensure faster income convergence with the EU.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/238
English
Publication Date:
July 22, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513508122/1934-7685
Stock No:
1SRBEA2019001
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
117
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.