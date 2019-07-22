Bivar Announces Additions to Zero Light Bleed™ LPR and LPV Series; Now Offering LED and Rigid Light Pipe System

Zero Light Bleed: New Surface Mount Rigid Light Pipe System Now Available

Bivar's new product offering expands on Zero Light Bleed™ series with innovative adapter design and built-in surface mount LED

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bivar, market-leading provider of LED indication products and solutions, today announced exciting new additions to the highly successful LPR and LPV series which features innovative Zero Light Bleed™ adapter technology.Bivar is the first to offer this innovative Zero Light Bleed adapter technology with a built-in surface mount LED . This new innovative adapter design surrounds a built-in surface-mount LED and channels light directly to the lens, eliminating disruptive light bleed at the source which protects from false-readings, muted and blended colors, and unwanted glow in the chassis. The adapter technology eliminates light bleed in a conveniently packaged, durable single-solution available in a wide variety of configurations and colors. Many customers with applications in Industrial Automation, Robotics, Data Center Solutions, Agriculture, and Telecom Infrastructure take advantage of using many colors to communicate more than simply on or off. Bivar’s Zero Light Bleed solution benefits customers by eliminating component selection guesswork, improving durability, and simplifying sourcing.• Optimum compatibility: The new Zero Light Bleed LPV and LPR systems were designed with the most compatible LED and light pipe pairing providing maximum light transmission while eliminating light crosstalk between light pipes.• Enhanced durability: The adapter assembly is soldered directly to PCB, thus strengthening attachment to the PCB. The new light pipe system is optimal for high vibration applications. Ideal for applications that require conformal coating used to prevent current bleed between closely positioned components• Simplified sourcing: The new complete system makes sourcing simple by including a surface mount Zero Light Bleed adapter, LED, and light pipe. It delivers convenience and resource savings for both procurement and assembly. The LPR (right angle) and LPV (vertical) come standard with three different lens sizes, various height and length configurations, two lens styles, and fourteen colors providing ultimate design flexibility.LPR Right Angle Features• 3, 4, 5mm• Eighteen (18) sizes• Two (2) lens styles: dome, flat• Fourteen (14) colors: single, bi-color, tri-colorLPV Vertical Features• 2, 3, 4mm• Twelve (12) sizes• Two (2) lens styles: dome, flat• Fourteen (14) colors: single, bi-color, tri-colorAdditionally, all products in the series feature:• UL94-V0 Rated Material• RoHS and REACH compliance“LED Light pipes are making their way into a variety of new technologies,” says Mike Finn, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, “We’re excited to expand our systematic-approach to light pipe solutions and give designers more options to address the challenges of these new applications.”Designed for use in a number of applications including• Industrial Automation• Robotics• Data Center Solutions• Agriculture• Telecom InfrastructureFor more information about these product lines, please visit www.bivar.com . For application assistance and samples, please contact Bivar Sales at sales@bivar.com.About BivarBivar is a market-leading manufacturer of electronic products and solutions including LED Indication, Component Mounts and Spacers, Card Guides, Ejector Handles, and LED Linear Lighting. Drawing on a 54-year legacy of engineering innovation, quality, and service excellence, Bivar supports customers globally as they continue to evolve with the use of new technology. An employee-owned company, each team member shares a commitment to world class customer service with respect for all people inside and outside the company. Bivar’s corporate headquarters is located in Irvine, California, USA with manufacturing in Irvine, China, and Taiwan.###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.