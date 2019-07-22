Wawa and Baltimore Ravens Announce New Partnership to Team Up and Fly Together Starting this Fall

Wawa to be Official Hoagie of the Baltimore Ravens

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa, Inc., and The Baltimore Ravens today announced a multi-year agreement with Wawa becoming the “Official Hoagie” and “proud partner of the Baltimore Ravens.” As part of the partnership, Wawa and the Ravens will team up on a number of exciting promotions throughout the season both in Wawa stores and at the stadium.



“As we approach the historic milestone of our 50th anniversary in Maryland, Wawa is thrilled to partner with the Ravens to make deeper connections with some of the best fans in football and reach communities all over the city of Baltimore and beyond,” said Adam Schall, Sr. Director of Store Operations for Maryland. “As we continue our expansion throughout the state, we are thrilled to be able to connect with more customers and introduce even more Ravens fans to our built-to-order hoagies and our strong commitment to supporting and giving back to our communities. We are excited to partner with our fellow birds in Baltimore this fall and can’t wait to fly higher through the addition of exciting new offers for Ravens fans everywhere!”

“Wawa is among the industry leaders for customer convenience retail, and this partnership is tremendous for both the Ravens and our entire fan base,” Ravens Sr. Vice President/Chief Sales Officer Kevin Rochlitz stated. “As the ‘Official Hoagie of the Baltimore Ravens,’ I know members of the Ravens Flock will be hungry for our unique promotions when visiting their favorite Wawa stores throughout Maryland. We are excited to have Wawa on board as one of our new corporate partners.”

Throughout the season, the Ravens and Wawa will work together to bring all new excitement to the fans through a variety of promotions and store-level elements, including opportunities to win tickets to games, merchandise, and unique experiences. Wawa will also have a presence around the Ravens’ home stadium through signage and other activations. Review a special video officially celebrating the partnership featuring Ravens’ mascot Poe and Wawa’s Wally.

In 2020, Wawa will mark its historic milestone of 50 years of serving the Maryland community. Throughout the year and into the future, Wawa also has significant plans for store expansion and other investment in the State.

“We couldn’t be more excited to spread our wings in Maryland, including the wonderful city of Baltimore, through new stores and job growth. With the Ravens as our partners, we look forward to fulfilling even more lives in Maryland!” said Schall.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. A chain of more than 860 convenience retail stores (over 600 offering fuel), Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. In 2018, Wawa was recognized in Forbes as one of The Best Employers for New Grads and one of The Best Employers for Women, and as the Top Rated Workplace for Veterans by Indeed. In 2019, Wawa was designated by Forbes as a Best Employer for Diversity.

