Nanoemulsions Market To Reach USD 16.18 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Nanoemulsions Market Size – USD 7.67 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.5%, Nanoemulsions Industry Trends – Rapid advancement in technology.

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increase in awareness regarding chronic diseases and availability of nanoemulsion treatments is driving the growth of the market.

The global nanoemulsions market is forecast to reach USD 16.18 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Nanoemulsions are another novel drug delivery forms. They are widely used in various application such as DNA encoded drug, vaccine delivery, cosmetic & topical preparations, and antibiotics. The primary benefit of nanoemulsions is that they eliminate an inconsistency in absorption, and enhance the absorption rate, increases bioavailability, assists in the solubility of lyophilic drugs and provides high thermodynamic stability.

Nanoemulsions are being used to enhance the solubility and bioavailability of drugs insoluble in water. The drug has gained traction due to its delivery for hydrophilic as well as hydrophobic drug owing to its improved drug solubilization capacity, ease of preparation, longer shelf life, and improvement of bioavailability of drugs.

The benefits provided by the market has attracted great attention in research, dosage design, and pharmacotherapy. These type of drugs are designed to address problems associated with traditional drug delivery systems such as noncompliance and low bioavailability.

Factors restraining the growth of the market potential are toxicity issues by the drugs, absence of explicit regulatory guidelines, improved characterization, and unorganized cost-benefit strategies.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1559

Further key findings from the report suggest

Antibiotics dominated the segment of applications of nanoemulsions. It held the market share of ~29% in the year 2018. Increasing attention of nanoemulsions in antibiotics is boosting the growth of the market. The rise in demand for antibiotics is also generating a demand for the market in the segment.

Nanoemulsions are increasingly finding great application in Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and Immunosuppressants. They each have a forecasted CAGR of 5.3% and 5.1% during the forecast period.

An increasing number of biopharmaceutical companies are showing interest in the application of nanoemulsions in vaccines. Research and tests have shown positive results for the usage of the market product in vaccines. These vaccines are being developed for the treatment of chronic infections and cancer diseases through targeted therapies.

A nanoemulsion drug delivery system was developed to increase the oral bioavailability of drugs with a very low profile. Nanoemulsion drugs are minute in size, and consuming them orally is a little difficult. They are generally used topically or intravenously. Injecting it in the body is a quick and easy way of delivering the drug. It held the largest market share of ~33% in the year 2018.

Nanoemulsion is in high demand from the cosmetic industry as well. The nano-based delivery technologies are used for the long term and improved delivery of phytocompounds used in sunscreen and anti-aging cream to overcome the low permeation and instability problems of bioactive compounds in the cream.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to have the highest growth rate of 10.7% during the forecast period. Change in demographics and growing disposable income is driving the market, especially in densely populated areas such as India and China.

Key participants include Allergen plc, Covaris, Inc., Ascendia Pharmaceuticals, Foamix Pharmaceuticals, Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., Santen Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Microfluidics (IDEX Corporation), Latitude Pharmaceuticals Inc., and AstraZeneca plc among others.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nanoemulsions-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global nanoemulsions market on the basis of applications, route of administration, distribution channel, and region:

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Anesthetics

Antibiotics

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

Immunosuppressants

Steroids

Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Oral

Topical

Intravenous

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Hospital Chain

Retail Stores

Others

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1559

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Browse more reports of Pharmaceutical category at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report/category/pharma-and-healthcare

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.