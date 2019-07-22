Corporate Training Industry Procurement to 2023 with Profiles on Key Suppliers: Pearson, GP Strategies, NIIT, Skillsoft, RPS, and Raytheon

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Corporate Training Industry - Procurement Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.



Category driver

Integration of virtual reality

Category management strategy

Category managers give utmost importance to supply assurance

Procurement best practices

Choose service providers that offer unbundled training services



The following companies are recognised as the key suppliers in the market: Pearson, GP Strategies, NIIT, Skillsoft, RPS, Raytheon.



Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to collaborate with service providers that adopt cloud-based platforms for training purposes. This will help them in the automatic delivery and tracking of training results.



According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the global corporate training services market is the advent of the next-generation digital learning environment which helps in minimizing the overall operational costs of buyers.



Further, the report states that one of the key category management strategies for the buyers in the global corporate training services market is the reduction of TCO by incorporating blended learning solutions and implementing self-hosted LMS through the use of virtual gamification.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in addition to a PESTLE analysis.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: Executive Summary



PART 02: Market Insights

Global category spend

Category spend growth

Spend segmentation by region

Regional spend dynamics

Regional influence on global spend

Regional spend opportunity for suppliers

PART 03: Category Pricing Insights

Pricing outlook

Supplier cost structure

Outlook for input costs

Total cost of ownership analysis

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

Supply chain margins

Cost drivers impacting pricing

Volume drivers impacting pricing

PART 04: Cost-Saving Opportunities

Supplier-side levers

Buyer-side levers

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

PART 05: Best Practices

Innovation and success stories

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

PART 06: Category Ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Buyer ecosystem

Supplier ecosystem

PART 07: Category Management Strategy

Category management objectives

Supplier and buyer KPIs

Outsourcing category management activities

Risk management

PART 08: Category Management Enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

PART 09: Suppliers Selection

RFx essentials

Supplier selection criteria

Service level agreement

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

PART 10: Suppliers Under Coverage

Overview

Supplier positioning

Profile: Pearson

Profile: GP Strategies

Profile: NIIT

Profile: Skillsoft

Profile: RPS

Profile: Raytheon

PART 11: US Market Insights

Category spend in the US

Price outlook

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Category volume drivers

Overview of best practices in the US

Procurement best practices in the US

US supply market overview

Supplier positioning for the US

Regional category risks

PART 12: Category Definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

List of Exhibits

Global category spend (2018-2023)

Category spend growth (2018-2023)

Regional spend dynamics

Regional spend dynamics

Comparison of category maturity across regions

Regional spend opportunity for suppliers (2018-2023)

Category pricing dynamics

Supplier cost breakup

Input cost dynamics

Total cost of ownership model

Benefit comparison of pricing models

Pricing models - comparison matrix

Supplier margin analysis

Margin analysis across supply chain

Cost drivers

Volume drivers

Cost-saving opportunities: Supply-side levers

Cost-saving opportunities: Demand-side levers

Cost-saving opportunity matrix

Negotiation grid

Innovation and success stories

Procurement excellence summary: Impact on the category

Supplier relationship management metrics

Strategic sourcing and category management metrics

Technology-facilitated procurement metrics

Procurement best practices dashboard

Sustainability practices: Impact on the category

Sustainability best practices

Market environment score

Market competitiveness score

Buyer power score

Supplier power score

Ease of market entry score

Ease of substitution score

Buyer ecosystem: Outlook

Supplier ecosystem: Outlook

Ecosystem disruption threats

Key category management objectives

Supplier KPI dashboard: Importance for the category

Buyer KPI dashboard: Importance for the category

Category management enablers

Risk management matrix

Category enablers: Organization

Category enablers: Technology

RFx questions

Phase I RFI considerations

SLA terms

Supplier performance benchmarking criteria

Supplier operational capability matrix

Supplier positioning matrix

Pearson - Key information dashboard

GP Strategies - Key information dashboard

NIIT - Key information dashboard

Skillsoft - Key information dashboard

RPS - Key information dashboard

Raytheon - Key information dashboard

US category spend (2018-2023)

Category pricing dynamics

Supplier cost breakup

Supplier margin analysis

Margin analysis across supply chain

Cost drivers

Volume drivers

Procurement excellence summary: Impact on the category

Supplier relationship management

Strategic sourcing and category management

Technology-facilitated procurement

Procurement best practices dashboard

Supplier operational capability matrix

Supplier positioning matrix

Risk management matrix

Category definition

Category nuances

Importance of category relative to other categories

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/42z511

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Professional Development and Training



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.