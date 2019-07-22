Blank Rome Welcomes Experienced Government Contracts Partner in Washington, D.C.

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Dominique L. Casimir has joined the Firm as a Partner in the Government Contracts group in the Washington, D.C., office. Dominique’s practice focuses on government contracts law with an emphasis on litigation, regulatory counseling, and responding to government enforcement actions. Dominique joins Blank Rome from Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP where she was a partner in the firm’s government contracts practice.

“Dominique is a dynamic and accomplished attorney, and we’re delighted to welcome her to Blank Rome,” said Grant S. Palmer , the Firm’s Managing Partner and CEO. “She’s a well-respected lawyer and trusted adviser in her field and we are confident that Dominique will continue to help our clients navigate the many facets of government contracts law at Blank Rome.”



Dominique has carved out a niche practice focused on suspension and debarment matters, successfully representing clients—including large and small government contractors and subcontractors—before suspension and debarment officials of numerous federal agencies. Additionally, Dominique serves as co-chair of the Debarment and Suspension Committee of the American Bar Association's (“ABA”) Section of Public Contracts Law, and she is often invited to speak at high-profile events—most recently at the ABA’s Annual Meeting alongside the Army's Suspension Debarment Official and at a symposium in London alongside the Environmental Protection Agency's Suspension Debarment Official. Dominique has a deep understanding of this specialized area, particularly regarding three distinct sets of suspension and debarment regulations: the Federal Acquisition Regulation, the Nonprocurement Common Rule, and the Environmental Protection Agency's statutory disqualifications in connection with convictions under the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act.



“Dominique’s impressive background and experience in suspension and debarment matters is an excellent addition to our nationally recognized government contracts practice and will be of great benefit to our clients,” said Justin A. Chiarodo , Co-Chair of Blank Rome’s Government Contracts group. “We’re thrilled to have a litigator and counselor of Dominique’s caliber join the team.”



Beyond suspension and debarment counsel, Dominique also provides litigation support and regulatory advice to her government contractor clients whose businesses span a variety of industries, such as defense, healthcare, information technology, and professional services. She often conducts internal investigations on behalf of her clients (including those undertaken in response to actual or potential False Claims Act matters), makes mandatory disclosures, and counsels contractors with respect to compliance with government audits. Dominique regularly litigates pre-award and post-award bid protests, as well as claims and prime-sub disputes before the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, and the Federal Aviation Administration Office of Dispute Resolution for Acquisition. She also has extensive experience litigating complex contract claims before the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals, and has litigated teaming disputes in arbitration proceedings. Furthermore, she has a successful track record of litigating the timeliness of government claims under the Contract Disputes Act. In addition to her litigation practice, Dominique counsels clients on compliance issues arising under government contracts and federal grants.



“Under the Firm’s dynamic leadership, it was clear to me that Blank Rome’s attorneys are committed to practicing at the highest level to achieve successful outcomes on behalf of their clients,” said Casimir. “I am thrilled to join one of the top government contracts practices in the nation and look forward to collaborating with all of my new colleagues within the group and across the Firm.”



A native Spanish speaker and daughter of immigrants, Dominique is committed to continuing her pro bono work at Blank Rome with a focus on aiding immigrants and those seeking asylum in the United States. Dominique is also dedicated to networking and bringing greater racial diversity to the practice of government contracts law. She recently launched a group of diverse government contracts attorneys (from the government, in-house, and law firms) that convene quarterly to help with business development, building goodwill among government attorneys, and raising awareness of potential diverse recruits.



Dominique earned her B.A. in Government from Georgetown University and her J.D. from Harvard Law School.



