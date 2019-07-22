INCB050465 (Incyte) Drug Overview & Product Profiles 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "INCB050465" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



INCB050465 (Incyte) is an oral phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) delta-specific inhibitor.



The PI3K pathway has been shown to be highly active in a subset of follicular lymphoma (FL), promoting cell proliferation and survival. INCB050465 inhibits the PI3K-delta isoform with a 20,000-fold selectivity over other PI3K isoforms.



INCB050465 is being developed as a third-line option for FL patients, but the drug will face intense competition from marketed and pipeline PI3K inhibitors because of its late arrival to the market. Upon approval, there will be three other drugs that target the PI3K pathway already approved for FL: Zydelig (idelalisib; Gilead), Aliqopa (copanlisib; Bayer), and Copiktra (duvelisib; Verastem/Infinity/Yakult Honsha Co) are all approved for the third-line setting. Another PI3K inhibitor, umbralisib (TG Therapeutics), is expected to be approved shortly after INCB050465



Analyst Outlook



Umbralisib is being developed for previously treated patients, and will therefore experience use in the second- and third-line settings in combination with TG Therapeutics' proprietary anti-CD20 drug ublituximab. In addition to entering a crowded drug class, INCB050465's development appears to be restricted to the US at this time, as clinical development in the pivotal Phase II CITADELNHL trial is limited to that country.



Additional trials in Europe and Japan may be necessary to support approvals in those regions. Clinical development beyond the third-line setting, as well as expanded geographic development, could help INCB050465's commercial potential, but the drug is likely to gain limited market share compared to its class competitors.



Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW

Drug Overview

Product Profiles

INCB050465: NHL: Follicular lymphoma (FL)



LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1: INCB050465 for follicular lymphoma - SWOT analysis

Figure 2: The authors drug assessment summary of INCB050465 for follicular lymphoma

Figure 3: INCB050465 sales for follicular lymphoma in the US, 2017-26



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1: INCB050465 drug profile

Table 2: INCB050465 ongoing pivotal trial in follicular lymphoma

Table 3: INCB050465 clinical trial data in follicular lymphoma

Table 4: INCB050465 sales for follicular lymphoma in the US ($m), 2017-26



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o89qd3





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Lymphoma Drugs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.