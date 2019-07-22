$37.4 Billion Fencing Market - Global Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fencing Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Material, By Application (Residential, Agricultural, and Industrial), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fencing market is anticipated to reach USD 37,414.5 million by 2025



Growth in remodeling projects & real estates is projected to propel the market sales over the forecast period. Commercial sectors including academic organizations and industrial premises employ fences to enhance the safety of people and property.



Expansion in the fencing market can be attributed to residential renovations and new construction projects. Security needs and transportation construction' investments are presumed to spur the industry growth. In addition, fences may experience a significant rise in demand due to the requirement for aesthetically appealing and novel property. Governmental investments for promoting safety and security at public premises and parks are further energizing the industry growth prospects.



Consumer preferences largely depend on the design, cost, quality, and appearance of the fence. The demand for fences among cultivators for protecting their livestock & property is substantially propelling the fence demand. Innovative materials that enhance durability at low costs tend to add market profits.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Metal fencing is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to its usage across governmental organizations and public premises.

The residential application segment is expected to witness a phenomenal growth over the next six years. Renovation and construction operations are remarkably driving the demand for this application.

The safety of farms, livestock, and crops from trespassers and wild animals may propel the fencing demand in the agricultural application segment.

The Asia Pacific regional industry is expected to witness surges in the demand for fences in agricultural applications. This surge may be attributed to its evolving agricultural sector, especially in emerging countries such as India and China.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2025.

The global fencing industry is characterized by intense competition with a highly fragmented market structure. It is led by several local manufacturers that meet the consumer needs by offering cost-efficient products.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Fencing Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025

2.2 Global Fencing Market, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 3 Fencing Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Fencing - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Vendor Landscape

3.4 Fencing Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Rising interest in home enhancement

3.4.1.2 Increasing disposable income

3.4.1.3 Increasing residential and commercial projects

3.4.1.4 Rising preference for personal safety and security

3.4.2 Market challenge analysis

3.4.2.1 Volatile raw material and energy cost

3.5 Fencing Materials - Comparative Analysis

3.6 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.7 Fencing Market - Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2018

3.8 Fencing - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9 Fencing - PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Fencing Material Outlook

4.1 Fencing Market Share by Material, 2018 & 2025

4.2 Metal

4.3 Wood

4.4 Plastic & Composite

4.5 Concrete



Chapter 5 Fencing Application Outlook

5.1 Fencing Market Share by Application, 2018 & 2025

5.2 Residential

5.3 Agricultural

5.4 Industrial



Chapter 6 Fencing End Use Outlook

6.1 Fencing Market Share by End Use, 2018 & 2025

6.2 Government

6.3 Petroleum & Chemicals

6.4 Military & Defense

6.5 Mining

6.6 Energy & Power

6.7 Transport

6.8 Others



Chapter 7 Fencing Regional Outlook



Competitive Landscape



Gregory Industries, Inc.

Long Fence Company Inc.

Betafence NV

Jerith Manufacturing Company Inc.

Ply Gem Holdings Inc.

Poly Vinyl Creations Inc.

Allied Tube & Conduit

Ameristar Fence Products Incorporated

Associated Materials LLC

Bekaert

CertainTeed Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d2v13q





