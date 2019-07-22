Dstillery’s Evan Hills Named NYC Television Week 40 Under 40 Media Innovator

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dstillery , the leading custom audience solutions partner for agencies and brands, announced today that Evan Hills , SVP of Development & Strategy at Dstillery has been named a NYC Television Week 40 Under 40 Media Innovator . Honorees will be recognized on the evening of October 30th, 2019 at 230 Fifth Penthouse in New York City.



"NYC Television Week’s 40 Under 40 Awards recognize the media innovators who are redefining the media landscape in an age of change,” said Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News VP and Global Editor-in-Chief, Bill Gannon “In this new Golden Age of media, we're proud to recognize Evan and fellow honorees whose vision and hard work are having a profound impact."

Evan focuses on corporate strategy and partnerships with both data owners and activation platforms. He joined Dstillery in 2014 and has managed partnerships with companies including LinkedIn, Twitter, TheTradeDesk, and AppNexus. He is passionate about improving efficacy and minimizing marketing and advertising waste an increasingly data driven world by bringing better data to brands and agencies.

“Evan has been instrumental in the growth of our audience data business,” said Michael Beebe , CEO at Dstillery. “Not only did he spearhead new strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as The Trade Desk, Tremor Video DSP, AppNexus and others, he helped the company open up an entirely new, high-growth channel for our audience solutions. It’s fantastic that Evan has been recognized for his innovative approach to this role, he deserves it.”

About Future

Future plc is an international media group and leading digital publisher, listed on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: FUTR). The Group operates two separately managed brand-led divisions: Media and Magazine. The Group has a reach of 100m+ globally, including 62m online users and 63m social media reach.

The Magazine division is brand-led. It has over 100 market-leading publications, with 10 key titles.

The Media division focuses on being at the forefront of digital innovation, in particular the high growth technology and games markets, with three complementary revenue streams: eCommerce, events and digital advertising. It has a number of leading brands including TechRadar, PC Gamer, GamesRadar+, The Photography Show, Generate, The Homebuilding and Renovating Show and Golden Joysticks Awards.

About Dstillery

Founded in 2008, Dstillery is the leading custom audience solutions company, empowering brands and their agencies to maximize the value of customer data and transform the way they connect with their audiences.

Our premier product, Custom AI Audiences, is built by just-for-your-brand Custom AI models that deliver the ideal combination of accuracy and scale. Because Dstillery rescores candidates in and out of audiences every 24 hours, our audiences are always up-to-date and on-target. That’s why brands across Retail, CPG, Finance, Luxury, B2B, Telco, Travel, and Tech rely on Dstillery’s audience solutions for branding and direct response initiatives to thrive.

To learn more, visit us at www.dstillery.com or follow us on Twitter @Dstillery.

MEDIA CONTACT

Rich Cherecwich, WIT Strategy for Dstillery

rcherecwich@witstrategy.com

774-254-0952

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9add8b40-8b21-4261-8cd0-c8b8919fd9f0

Evan Hills Evan Hills, SVP of Development & Strategy at Dstillery, has been named a NYC Television Week 40 Under 40 Media Innovator.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.