ALION DELIVERS AND INSTALLS DOD CERTIFIED IT ASSET MANAGEMENT AND NETWORK DISCOVERY TOOL TO U.S. AIR FORCE

Alion Science and Technology, a global industry leader in the design and delivery of complex engineering solutions for Defense and Intelligence agencies completes its first delivery and installation of the Department of Defense (DoD) certified IT Asset Management (ITAM) tool to the U.S. Air Force.



Alion installed the Air Force Network Integration Center (AFNIC)-approved ITAM product at the USAF Warrior Preparation Center (WPC) in Kaiserslautern, GE just outside of Ramstein AB. Our engineers installed the asset management product to help the WPC inventory and manage over 2500 nodes and 10,000 assets across five (5) network enclaves ranging from unclassified to classified network environments that support joint service training, exercise, and simulation activities. WPC anticipates using ITAM as a key tool in their overall security architecture to address the top two Center for Internet Security (CIS) security needs for the inventory and cataloging of all IT hardware and software assets in the environment to support their Risk Management Framework (RMF) accreditation.

“Alion’s approved and flexible IT asset management solution is leading the effort to introduce state-of-the-art IT asset management tools into secure USAF data center,” said Alan Dietrich, Alion Senior Vice President and General Manager. “The ITAM tool is allowing us to inventory and account for all the licensed software across our networks to provide a clear picture of the software ecosystem.” said Marc James, Senior Configuration Manager for the WPC.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Solving some of our nation’s most complex National Security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities, and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

Donna Charapich Alion Science and Technology 703-269-3473 dcharapich@alionscience.com



