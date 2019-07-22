Guggenheim Securities Expands Investment Banking Business in Chicago

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Scott Stevens and James Suprenant have joined the firm as Senior Managing Directors as part of an expansion of its Chicago office.



“Middle market investment banking represents an important component of Guggenheim’s growth strategy for our advisory and capital markets business,” said Alan Schwartz, Executive Chairman of Guggenheim Partners and Co-Chairman of Guggenheim Securities. Mark Van Lith, Co-CEO of Guggenheim Securities and Head of Investment Banking, added: “Jim and Scott are cornerstone additions to our investment banking practice in Chicago and will help build and expand our middle market initiative and our overall technology franchise. The two maintain deep sector insight and a broad network of client relationships. They will add considerably to our firm, in particular with respect to our important middle market effort. We expect to devote additional resources to continue our expansion in Chicago.”

Mr. Stevens brings more than 20 years of financial experience in technology as an investment banker and a corporate finance professional. He joins Guggenheim from William Blair where he spent more than 12 years, most recently serving as Managing Director in the Technology investment banking group where he focused on Enterprise IT, Security, Infrastructure Software and IT Services. Previous to William Blair, he spent over a decade in several roles with EMC Corporation, including mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Stevens received his M.B.A from Northwestern University and his B.A. from Illinois Wesleyan University.

Mr. Suprenant joins Guggenheim from William Blair where he served most recently as a Managing Director in its Technology investment banking group heading the firm’s efforts focused on IT, Outsourced, and Professional Services. Mr. Suprenant has more than 20 years of investment banking experience. Prior to William Blair, he held investment banking roles with CIBC/Oppenheimer, Lehman Brothers, and FBR. Mr. Suprenant received his M.B.A. from the Robert H. Smith School of Business – University of Maryland and his B.S.B.A. in Finance from Georgetown University.

Messrs. Stevens and Suprenant are currently based in Guggenheim’s Chicago office.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at GSinfo@Guggenheim Partners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $265 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,400 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs .

1Assets under management are as of 03.31.2019 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $60bn.

