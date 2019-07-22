Data Center Market in the Netherlands, Forecast to 2024 - Over 70% of Enterprises in the Netherlands Will Adopt Cloud Services During the Forecast Period

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Netherlands data center market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the period 2018-2024.



The report considers the present scenario of the data center construction market in Netherlands and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019-2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center construction market.



Equinix, Interxion, EvoSwitch (Iron Mountain), DataCenter Group, Alticom, and Bytesnetare the prominent investors/vendors in the Netherlands data center market.



Key Highlights

The cloud adoption in Netherlands is above European Union averages of about 26%.

Over 90% of Netherland private enterprises and 85% of public enterprises adopted cloud productivity applications in 2018.

Over 70% of enterprises in the Netherlands will adopt cloud services during the forecast period.

ICT, financial services, and manufacturing and professional services accounted for almost 70% of the total Netherlands's data economy in 2018.

VRLA UPS systems still dominate the market with an adoption rate of more than 80%.

Free cooling solutions help in reducing operating cost by up to 70% and enable operators to run their systems at PUE of less than 1.3.

The growth in artificial intelligence and IoT will develop the demand for edge computing and edge data centers in the country. The digital sector in the Netherlands is growing at over 12% YOY. The country is considered the second largest data center in Europe. The internet penetration in the country is 96%, and government initiatives in developing digital economy further support data center growth.



High growth in digital economy in Netherland results in increase in demand for data centers at a record high pace with almost 20% of FDI in the Netherlands is driven by digital activities. The National Smart City Strategy focuses on G5 of the Netherlands largest five cities (Amsterdam, Rotterdam, the Hague, Utrecht, and Eindhoven) on cybersecurity, privacy, interoperability, hyperconnectivity, open source digital infrastructure, standardization, and finance.



Government tax incentives on sustainable data centers, increased IoT Demand for Edge Data Center Deployment and growth in the digitalization of financial services, and manufacturing and professional services are expected to drive the data center investment in the Netherlands market. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the Netherlands data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.



Key Deliverable Includes

An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise data center operators

Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW)in major cities in the country

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the Netherlands data center marketduring the forecast period

Classification of the Netherlands data center marketinto multiple segments and sub-segments with market sizing and forecast

A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the Netherlands data center market

Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

Why Purchase this Report?

To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the market

To focus on the niche market

To offer a presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data

To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on the revenue and growth projections of the data center market

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Snapshot



2. List of Data Center Investment in Netherlands



3. Investment Opportunities in Netherlands

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Market Share by Infrastructure 2018

4. Investment by Area

Market Overview

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

5. Investment by Power Capacity

Market Overview

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

6. Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Trends

7. Netherlands Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Market Overview

Server - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Storage - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Network - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

8. Netherlands Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

Market Overview

UPS Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Generators - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Transfer Switches & Switchgears - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Rack PDU - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Other Electrical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

9. Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Overview

Cooling Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Rack - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Other Mechanical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

10. Netherlands Data Center Market by Cooling Systems

Market Overview

CRAC & CRAH Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Chiller Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Cooling Towers & Dry Cooling - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Economizer & Evaporative Coolers - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Other Cooling Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

11. Netherlands Data Center Market by General Construction

Market Overview

Building Development - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Installation & Commissioning Services - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Building Design - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Physical Security - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

DCIM - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

12. Netherlands Data Center Market by Tier Standards

Market Overview

Tier I & II - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Tier III - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Tier IV - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

13. Netherlands Data Center Market by Geography

Amsterdam

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Other Cities

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

14. Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Datacenter Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Datacenter Investors

Companies Mentioned



Atos

Arista

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell

HPE

Huawei

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Arup

BenthemCrouwel Architects

Deerns

Dornan Engineering Ltd.

Kirby Group Engineering

Mercury Engineering

RED Engineering

Winthrop

ABB

Caterpillar

Climaveneta

Cummins

Eaton

Euro Diesel

Piller Systems

Legrand

MTU On Site Energy

Riello UPS

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Socomec

Stulz

Vertiv

Alticom

Bytesnet

CyrusOne

DataCenter Group

DCValley

Equinix

Google

Interxion

Iron Mountain

Maincubes

NTT Communications

Nedzone

