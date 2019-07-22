Antimicrobial Ingredients: Worldwide Market Insights & Projections (2019-2024) by Form, Application, and Geography

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Ingredients Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The antimicrobial ingredients market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.03% to grow to US$7,358.794 million from US$5,177.98 million in 2018.



Increasing use of antimicrobial ingredients in the cosmetic and personal care industry is considered as one of the key drivers for the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing use of these ingredients in skin care products also works as the driving factor for the growth of the market. However, pathogens can adapt to antimicrobial agents as per the research reports. This can render some products ineffective and thus can act as a restraint for market growth.



By form, dry form antimicrobial ingredients are mostly used due to application limitation of liquid form and cost-effectiveness of ingredients in dry form. By application, skin care products are expected to hold a significant market share. By geography, the Latin American market is projected to witness high growth due to the easy availability of raw materials.



Drivers

Increasing use of antimicrobial agents in cosmetic and personal care products

Advancement in the formulation of cosmetic products leading to the development of new methods for the application of antimicrobial ingredients

Restraints

Adaptation of pathogens to antimicrobial agents

Industry Updates

In June 2019, Lightning Technologies entered into a long term, exclusive partnership with Microban International, the global leader in antimicrobial and odor control technologies.

AEGIS Vesta, a new durable quat saline antimicrobial technology for cotton and polyester launched at Interzum 2019.

The emergence of multidrug-resistant bacteria has prioritized the development of new antibiotics. According to research published in June 2019, stable pantothenamide bioisosteres has been found to be a novel antibiotic for Gram-positive bacteria.

