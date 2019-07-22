NorthStar Moving’s Annual Food Drive Provides Over 130,000 Meals to Feed Hungry Kids

Groundwork Coffee Locations Support 7th Annual Food Drive

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, announced today that their seventh annual “Let’s Send Hunger Packing” summer food drive raised food and monetary donations to provide 33,924 meals to feed hungry children in Los Angeles County. Over seven years, the drive has raised a total of approximately 134,124 meals!

"This year's donation from NorthStar Moving Company comes at a critical time for food-insecure families with children who struggle to fill the summer meal gap when school meals are not available," President and CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank Michael Flood.

One out of four children in Los Angeles County are at risk of going to bed hungry. Families must make choices each month between paying for food and utilities, transportation, housing or medicine and medical care. The many faces of hunger in the LA community include the most vulnerable such as children and seniors.

“I am so proud of and inspired by our team and the community. We’ve raised a total of more than 134,000 meals over the seven years of our Let’s Send Hunger Packing food drive; it is a huge milestone,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. “We had a fantastic group of individuals and organizations support us this year including Groundwork Coffee. Groundwork Coffee partnered with us last year and increased their support this year by opening the doors of their Los Angeles area cafes as food donation locations. We are so grateful for their support and to everyone who helped make a difference in the lives of hungry children throughout the LA region. Please remember, this is something all of us can do to make a difference in a hungry child’s life; just donate to your local food bank, it’s as easy as a click of a button.”

About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Honored with more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, voted Citysearch “Best Mover,” earned the most five star ratings on Trustlink and Yelp, and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach, and growth including ten consecutive “Best Places to Work” awards, Los Angeles Business Journal Woman Entrepreneur of the Year and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for the fastest growing companies in the U.S. for seven consecutive years. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services, and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, The Franklin Report, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information, please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (818) 727-0194.

