Naboso™ Technology Announces Partnership with Xero Shoes, Bringing First Barefoot Proprioceptive Sandals to Market

Leading proprioceptive insole company partners with minimal footwear company to bring patent-pending texture to barefoot sandals

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naboso™ Technology , creator of the first commercially available proprioceptive insoles and mats, announces today its collaboration with Xero Shoes , a minimal footwear company, to create a sport sandal with built-in Naboso™ Technology. Naboso™ Technology uses a patent-pending texture specifically designed to stimulate the nerves through the skin on the bottom of the feet. The Naboso™ Trail Sport Sandal is the first shoe of its kind which combines the benefits of Naboso™ proprioceptive stimulation with a minimal footwear sandal.



“We are excited to announce this collaboration opportunity with a company that aligns so well with our purpose,” said Naboso™ Technology Founder, Dr. Emily Splichal. “At Naboso™ Technology, we believe in enhancing the natural movement of our feet and providing ways to enhance barefoot and minimal footwear living. Our partnership with Xero Shoes is just the beginning of countless Naboso™ Technology integrations we hope to accomplish to help people reconnect with their feet.”

Naboso™ Technology’s texture stimulates the nerves on the bottom of the feet to provide enhanced foot awareness and postural control. Applications exist within the medical, performance and wellness industries. The technology, which was originally developed as a shoe insole and training mat, is now finding applications within professional sports, neuro rehabilitation and pediatric motor development.

Like all Xero Shoes, the Naboso™ Trail Sport Sandal is lightweight and flexible to support natural foot motion. The Naboso™ Trail Sport Sandal sole is made up of FeelTrue® rubber to grip the ground with a dual-chevron tread, TrailFoam™ to add a layer of protection while allowing you to feel the ground, and the Naboso™ Technology footbed to activate the nerves on the bottom of the foot. The shoe is backed by a 5,000-mile sole warranty. The Naboso™ Trail Sport Sandal is 100% vegan-friendly, and is available online for $99.99 at Xeroshoes.com .

About Naboso™ Technology:

Naboso™ Technology, a leading proprioceptive insole and mat company aims to improve stability, strength and coordination through the use of a patent-pending textured material. Naboso™ (meaning "barefoot" in Czech) Technology products target the small nerve proprioceptors on the bottom of the feet, which no other commercial product can do. Dr. Emily Splichal, founder of Naboso™ Technology and Functional Podiatrist, based her products on research supporting how the skin on the bottom of the foot can stimulate the nervous system. Born out of the need to help people through neurological rehabilitation, Naboso™ Technology has created products to help in human performance for athletes, and wellness in the average person.

About Xero Shoes:

Xero Shoes manufactures addictively comfortable, lightweight, performance and casual sandals and shoes built with a “foot-first” design. Durable, stylish and affordable — Xero Shoes supply the fun and benefits of natural, barefoot-inspired movement plus a layer of protection and comfort. Xero Shoes launched in December 2009 and now has customers ages 1 to 91, in 97 countries who wear Xero Shoes for walking, hiking, yoga and gym-going, CrossFit, kayaking, rafting, paddle boarding, jogging, and even running hundred-mile ultra-marathons.

Media Contact

Carey Jester

Uproar PR for Naboso™ Technology

cjester@uproarpr.com

321.236.0102

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0171031-3bd9-443d-bc37-d4bb02245726

Naboso™ Trail Sport Sandal The Naboso™ Trail Sport Sandal is the first shoe of its kind that combines the benefits of Naboso™ proprioceptive stimulation with a minimal footwear design.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.