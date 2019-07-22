SRC Energy Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRC Energy Inc. (NYSE American: SRCI) (“SRC” or the “Company”), an oil and gas exploration and production company focused in the Denver-Julesburg Basin, today announces its second quarter 2019 earnings release date and conference call.



Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SRC plans to issue its first quarter earnings release on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

SRC will host a conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Mountain time) to discuss the results. The call will be conducted by Chairman and CEO Lynn A. Peterson, CFO James Henderson, Chief Development Officer Nick Spence, Chief Operations Officer Mike Eberhard and Manager of Investor Relations John Richardson. A Q&A session will immediately follow the discussion of the results for the quarter.

To participate in this call please dial:

Domestic Dial-in Number: (877) 407-9122

International Dial-in Number: (201) 493-6747

Webcast: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/srci/mediaframe/31583/indexl.html

Replay Information:

Conference ID #: 13692888

Replay Dial-In (Toll Free US & Canada): 877-660-6853

Replay Dial-In (International): 201-612-7415

Expiration Date: 8/15/19

About SRC Energy Inc.

SRC Energy Inc. is a domestic oil and natural gas exploration and production company. SRC's core area of operations is in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The Company's corporate offices are located in Denver, Colorado. More company news and information about SRC is available at www.srcenergy.com.

Company Contact:

John Richardson (Investor Relations Manager)

SRC Energy Inc.

Tel 720-616-4308

E-mail: jrichardson@srcenergy.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.