Hinge Global Hires CPG Industry Veteran As Head of Marketing and Data Analytics 

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hinge Global continues to expand with the addition of Kathy Mak Cummins. Kathy has over 25 years of marketing experience. She spent a decade at Procter & Gamble, working on several billion-dollar brands including Pampers and Bounty. While at P&G, Kathy led P&G’s global new product forecasting group. She later moved to Nielsen where she spent 15 years in a variety of leadership roles. Kathy's last four years at Nielsen were spent heading up marketing effectiveness and digital media solutions for the CPG industry. Most recently, Kathy served as the Chief Marketing Officer for Focal Systems, a Silicon Valley-based technology firm that is developing computer vision-based automation solutions for brick and mortar retail.Kathy has joined the team at Hinge Global as the Head of Marketing, spearheading external communication, branding, and social media. In her role, Kathy will also lead research and data analytics, and oversee Hinge's data warehouse. Kathy's experience with big data analytics will enable Hinge to deliver enhanced category insights and continue to enable best-in-class brand optimization.“We are thrilled to have Kathy join our business. Her proven success in business consulting, analytics and as a team leader will be invaluable to Hinge and to our clients. Kathy will help us showcase our value and the impact we are having on our clients' businesses. Additionally, Kathy's breadth of experience in research will also help elevate this important area in our company and drive even more data-driven insights to our business,” said Fred Killingsworth, CEO, and Founder of Hinge Global.Hinge Global is an e-commerce marketplace agency, delivering profitable online sales growth for manufacturers and vendors on Amazon, Walmart.com, and other global marketplaces. Their team of experts deliver end-to-end solutions including detailed business analysis, industry-leading digital marketing, and best-in-class operations. Hinge Global’s data-driven methodology enables brands to take control of their online presence and drive brand growth.For more information, visit www.hingeglobal.com or contact us at contact@hingeglobal.com.



