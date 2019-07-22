Youngevity Inc. (YGYI) Featured in CannabisNewsAudio Broadcast Featuring Potential Payoff in Back End of Cannabis

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsAudio – Youngevity International Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI) announces the availability of an audio press release titled, “Smart Companies Finding Sweet Spot in Cannabis Processing, Manufacturing Opportunities.”



Smart companies are eager to find their place in the [cannabis] industry. An obvious play might be in retail, focusing on getting the highly sought-after products into the hands of eager consumers, whether it be in the medical field or adult-use recreational sector. However, in the world of cannabis, opportunities for a lucrative payday reach beyond simply selling products. In fact, the space between growers and sellers house a number of potential places for companies with expertise to firmly establish themselves in this burgeoning area of commerce.

This picks-and-shovel approach is the strategy employed by Youngevity International Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI) , a leading omni-direct lifestyle company that produces a range of consumer-focused CBD products. Recently, however, YGYI is extending its reach beyond offering products to the potentially lucrative areas of end-to-end processing and manufacturing.

About Youngevity International Inc.

Youngevity International Inc., an emerging conglomerate operating in three distinct business segments including a vertically integrated coffee enterprise, a vertically integrated hemp-based product development enterprise including end-to-end processing, and a direct-selling enterprise that consists of an expanding portfolio of consumer brands developed with its in-house product development team and distributed by traditional and nontraditional channels, including a multi-country, direct-selling network. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.YGYI.com.



