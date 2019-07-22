There were 320 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 158,743 in the last 365 days.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Increase in Second Quarter and Year-to-date 2019 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- DUNMORE, Pa., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCB), the parent company of Dunmore-based FNCB Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $2.549 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $137 thousand, or 5.7%, compared to net income of $2.412 million, or $0.14 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $5.184 million, or $0.27 per basic and diluted share, an increase of $753 thousand, or 17.0%, from $4.431 million for the same six months of 2018. The increase in second quarter and year-to-date earnings primarily reflected a reduction in the provision loan and lease losses, coupled with an increase in non-interest income. Partially offsetting these positive factors was a decrease in net interest income and an increase in non-interest expense.

For the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019, the annualized return on average assets was 0.85% and 0.86%, respectively, and 0.79% and 0.75%, respectively, for the same periods of 2018. The annualized return on average equity was 8.19% and 8.89%, respectively, for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019, and 11.23% and 10.34%, respectively, for the comparable periods of 2018. Dividends declared and paid were $0.05 per share for the second quarter and $0.10 per share for the year-to-date period of 2019, a 25.0% increase compared to $0.04 per share and $0.08 per share, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018. The dividend pay-out ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was 38.8%, compared to 30.3% for the comparable period of 2018.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights:

  • Opened a new community banking office in Mountain Top, Luzerne County, Pennsylvania;
  • Completed the relocation of our main office into a new state-of-the-art facility in Dunmore, Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania;
  • Tax-equivalent net interest margin improved 11 basis points on a linked quarter basis to 3.25% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 3.14% for the first quarter of 2019;
  • Year-to-date 2019 dividend payout ratio of 38.8%; and
  • FNCB Bancorp, Inc. added as a member of the Russell 3000® Index as part of FTSE Russell reconstitution after market close on June 28, 2019.

"The second quarter of 2019 was another profitable quarter for FNCB. Through effective asset/liability management we were able to stabilize funding costs and improve our net interest margin over the prior quarter, as well as improve operating efficiency within our franchise," stated Gerard A. Champi, President and Chief Executive Officer. "At the end of the second quarter of 2019, we were pleased to announce the opening of our newest and seventeenth full-service, banking office in Mountain Top, Pennsylvania and we are excited to be part of, and serve the people and businesses in, the Mountain Top community. Additionally, at the end of the second quarter, we completed the relocation of our main office to a brand new, state-of-the-art facility. Both locations feature an open, relaxed, cafe-like atmosphere designed to enhance our customer's in-branch banking experience," continued Champi. "For the remainder of 2019, we are focused on enhancements to our mobile-banking platforms, as well as furthering core deposit relationships within the personal and business sectors," Champi concluded.

Summary Results

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, tax-equivalent net interest income decreased $0.3 million, or 3.2% to $9.1 million from $9.4 million for the same three months of 2018. Specifically, interest expense increased $0.5 million, or 25.6%, to $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2019 from $2.0 million for the same quarter of 2018. The increase in interest expense was partially mitigated by an increase in tax-equivalent interest income of $0.2 million, or 1.9%, comparing the second quarters of 2019 and 2018. The increase in second quarter interest expense resulted primarily from a 44-basis point increase in the cost of deposits, coupled with a $61.5 million, or 7.8%, increase in average interest-bearing deposits. The increase in the average balance and cost of interest-bearing deposits was partially offset by a $111.2 million, or 68.0%, reduction in average borrowed funds. Comparing the second quarter of 2019 and 2018, the increase in tax-equivalent interest income was largely caused by a 26-basis point increase in the tax-equivalent yield on loans, partially offset by a $14.3 million decrease in average loans. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, tax-equivalent net interest income decreased $0.2 million, or 1.1% to $18.1 million, from $18.3 million for the same six months of 2018. Similar to the quarter-to-date period, the decrease in year-to-date tax-equivalent net interest income reflected rising deposit costs and higher average balances of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a reduction in the average balance of borrowed funds. A 27-basis point increase in the tax-equivalent yield on loans, coupled with a moderate $18.7 million, or 2.2%, increase in average loans, also positively impacted net interest income levels comparing the year-to-date periods of 2019 and 2018. Despite the increase for the quarter and year-to-date periods, deposit costs have stabilized, increasing by 2 basis points on a linked quarter basis from the first quarter of 2019. Additionally, FNCB’s tax-equivalent net interest margin, which decreased consistently over the prior four quarters, increased 11 basis points to 3.25% for the second quarter of 2019 from 3.14% for the first quarter of 2019 and was comparable to the tax-equivalent net interest margin of 3.26% for the second quarter of 2018. For purposes of presenting net interest income, earning-asset yields and net interest margin information on a tax-equivalent basis, tax-free interest income is adjusted using the statutory federal corporate income tax rate of 21.0% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

Non-interest income increased moderately comparing the quarter and year-to-date periods of 2019 and 2018 due primarily to net gains on the sale of available-for-sale securities, partially offset by a reduction in deposit service charges. FNCB realized net gains on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities of $163 thousand and $323 thousand for the second quarter and year-to-date periods of 2019, respectively, compared to a net loss of $4 thousand for both respective periods of 2018. Deposit services charges decreased $26 thousand and $43 thousand comparing the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. FNCB implemented a tiered structure for NSF charges during the first quarter of 2019, which was the primary factor causing the reduction in deposit service charges.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, non-interest expense increased by $156 thousand, or 2.2%, to $7.1 million from $7.0 million for the comparable three months of 2018. Non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2019, increased $349 thousand, or 2.5%, to $14.5 million from $14.2 million for the same six months of 2018. The increase in the three- and six-month periods primarily reflected increases in salaries and employee benefits, data processing costs and bank shares tax, which were partially offset by reductions in occupancy expense, regulatory assessments and other operating expenses.

Asset Quality

Total non-performing loans decreased $0.9 million to $5.3 million, or 0.65% of total loans, at June 30, 2019 from $6.2 million, or 0.74%, of total loans at March 31, 2019. Additionally, FNCB’s loan delinquency rate (total delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans) improved to 0.99% at June 30, 2019 from 1.28% at March 31, 2019. The allowance for loan and lease losses was $8.9 million, or 1.10% of total outstanding loans, at June 30, 2019, compared to $9.3 million, or 1.10% of total loans outstanding, at March 31, 2019 and $9.5 million, or 1.13% of total loans outstanding, at December 31, 2018. Management actively manages problem credits through heightened workout efforts focused on developing strategies to resolve borrower difficulties through liquidation of collateral and other appropriate means. Net charge-offs were $655 thousand, or an annual rate of 0.32% of average loans, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $983 thousand, or an annual rate of 0.47% of average loans, for the same three months of 2018.

Financial Condition

The balance sheet contracted by $15.7 million, or 1.3%, to $1.199 billion at June 30, 2019, from $1.214 billion at March 31, 2019. The decrease in total assets primarily reflected a $24.5 million, or 2.9%, decrease in loans, net of deferred costs and unearned income, to $814.4 million at June 30, 2019 from $838.9 million at March 31, 2019, which primarily reflected the planned runoff of indirect automobile loan balances and the anticipated payoff of two large municipal loans, partially offset by growth in construction, land acquisition and development loans. The decrease in loans was partially offset by an $11.8 million, or 4.3% increase in available-for-sale securities to $285.9 million at June 30, 2019 from $274.1 million at March 31, 2019. Total deposits decreased $79.0 million, or 7.6%, to $961.1 million at June 30, 2019 from $1.040 billion at March 31, 2019, which largely reflected the cyclical deposit trends of municipal customers, coupled with a decrease in time deposits. Conversely, total borrowed funds increased $58.2 million to $97.5 million at June 30, 2019 from $39.3 million at March 31, 2019, which was entirely comprised of an increase in FHLB of Pittsburgh advances. Total assets decreased $38.9 million, or 3.1%, from $1.238 billion at December 31, 2018. Similar to the change for the quarter, the decrease from December 31, 2018 reflected a $24.7 million, or 2.9% decrease in loans, net of deferred costs and unearned income, partially offset by an increase of $10.1 million, or 3.4%, in available-for-sale securities. Total deposits decreased $134.5 million, or 12.3%, from $1.096 billion at December 31, 2018, while total borrowed funds increased $63.3 million, or 185.1%, from $34.2 million at December 31, 2018.

Total shareholders’ equity increased $32.5 million, or 33.4%, to $129.7 million at June 30, 2019 from $97.2 million at December 31, 2018. FNCB successfully completed a public offering of its common stock, which resulted in a net increase to capital after offering expenses of $21.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. Also factoring into the capital improvement was net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 of $5.2 million and a $7.9 million positive change in other comprehensive income related entirely to appreciation in the fair value of available-for-sale debt securities, net of deferred taxes, partially offset by dividends declared of $2.0 million. FNCB’s total risk-based capital and Tier I leverage ratios improved to 15.71% and 11.02%, respectively, at June 30, 2019 from 12.69% and 8.50%, respectively, at December 31, 2018.

Availability of Filings

Copies of FNCB’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on form 10-Q will be provided upon request from: Shareholder Relations, FNCB Bancorp, Inc., 102 East Drinker Street, Dunmore, PA 18512 or by calling (570) 348-6419. FNCB’s SEC filings including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q are also available free of charge on the Investor Relations page of the FNCB’s website, www.fncb.com, and on the SEC website at: http://www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/companysearch.html

About FNCB Bancorp, Inc.:
FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of FNCB Bank. Locally-based for over 100 years, FNCB Bank continues as a premier community bank in Northeastern Pennsylvania – offering a full suite of personal, small business and commercial banking solutions with industry-leading mobile, online and in-branch products and services. FNCB currently operates through 17 community offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne Counties and a limited purpose office in Lehigh County, and remains dedicated to making its customers’ banking experience simply better. For more information about FNCB, visit www.fncb.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
James M. Bone, Jr., CPA
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
FNCB Bank
(570) 348-6419
james.bone@fncb.com

FNCB may from time to time make written or oral “forward-looking statements,” including statements contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its reports to shareholders, and in other communications, which are made in good faith by us pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to FNCB’s beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors (some of which are beyond our control). The words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause FNCB’s financial performance to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in our markets; the effects of, and changes in trade, monetary, fiscal and tax policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the timely development of and acceptance of new products and services; the ability of FNCB to compete with other institutions for business, including for deposit and loan growth: the composition and concentrations of FNCB’s lending risk and the adequacy of FNCB’s reserves to manage those risks; the valuation of FNCB’s investment securities; the ability of FNCB to pay dividends or repurchase common shares; the ability of FNCB to retain key personnel; the impact of any pending or threatened litigation against FNCB; the marketability of shares of FNCB stock and fluctuations in the value of FNCB’s share price; the effectiveness of FNCB’s system of internal controls; the ability of FNCB to attract additional capital investment; the impact of changes in financial services’ laws and regulations (including laws concerning capital adequacy, taxes, banking, securities and insurance); the ability of FNCB to identify future acquisition targets, complete acquisitions and integrate new teams into FNCB’s operations; the impact of technological changes and security risks upon our information technology systems; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; the nature, extent, and timing of governmental actions and reforms, and the success of FNCB at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in FNCB’s filings with the SEC.

FNCB cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not all inclusive. Readers are also cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s analysis only as of the date of this report, even if subsequently made available by FNCB on its website or otherwise. FNCB does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of FNCB to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this report.

Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in the Annual Report and other documents that FNCB periodically files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

 
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Data
 
    Jun 30,     Mar 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,     Jun 30,  
    2019     2019     2018     2018     2018  
Per share data:                                        
Net income (fully diluted)   $ 0.13     $ 0.14     $ 0.42     $ 0.11     $ 0.14  
Cash dividends declared   $ 0.05     $ 0.05     $ 0.05     $ 0.04     $ 0.04  
Book value   $ 6.44     $ 6.16     $ 5.78     $ 5.15     $ 5.18  
Tangible book value   $ 6.44     $ 6.16     $ 5.78     $ 5.15     $ 5.18  
Market value:                                        
High   $ 8.12     $ 10.68     $ 10.39     $ 12.00     $ 10.00  
Low   $ 7.16     $ 7.14     $ 8.21     $ 7.97     $ 8.01  
Close   $ 7.74     $ 7.70     $ 8.44     $ 9.77     $ 8.88  
Common shares outstanding     20,148,017       20,108,560       16,821,371       16,819,471       16,817,097  
                                         
Selected ratios:                                        
Annualized return on average assets     0.85 %     0.86 %     2.26 %     0.59 %     0.79 %
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity     8.19 %     9.70 %     32.26 %     8.41 %     11.23 %
Efficiency ratio     68.12 %     71.24 %     47.59 %     67.11 %     63.94 %
Tier I leverage ratio     11.02 %     10.45 %     8.50 %     7.66 %     7.69 %
Total risk-based capital to risk-adjusted assets     15.71 %     15.06 %     12.69 %     11.42 %     11.31 %
Average shareholders' equity to average total assets     10.41 %     8.89 %     7.00 %     7.00 %     7.05 %
Yield on earning assets (FTE)     4.15 %     4.06 %     4.06 %     4.04 %     3.96 %
Cost of funds     1.11 %     1.11 %     1.04 %     1.00 %     0.84 %
Net interest spread (FTE)     3.04 %     2.95 %     3.02 %     3.04 %     3.12 %
Net interest margin (FTE)     3.25 %     3.14 %     3.17 %     3.21 %     3.26 %
Total delinquent loans/total loans     0.99 %     1.28 %     0.93 %     0.90 %     0.71 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans     1.10 %     1.10 %     1.13 %     1.14 %     1.11 %
Non-performing loans/total loans     0.65 %     0.74 %     0.56 %     0.51 %     0.41 %
Annualized net charge-offs/average loans     0.32 %     0.05 %     0.05 %     0.36 %     0.47 %


FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income
 
    Six Months Ended  
    June 30,  
(in thousands, except share data)   2019     2018  
Interest income                
Interest and fees on loans   $ 18,825     $ 17,319  
Interest and dividends on securities                
U.S. government agencies     1,799       1,776  
State and political subdivisions, tax-free     75       58  
State and political subdivisions, taxable     1,832       2,051  
Other securities     415       435  
Total interest and dividends on securities     4,121       4,320  
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks     125       35  
Total interest income     23,071       21,674  
Interest expense                
Interest on deposits     4,382       2,201  
Interest on borrowed funds                
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances     540       1,059  
Interest on subordinated debentures     24       113  
Interest on junior subordinated debentures     225       186  
Total interest on borrowed funds     789       1,358  
Total interest expense     5,171       3,559  
Net interest income before provision for loan and lease losses     17,900       18,115  
Provision for loan and lease losses     193       1,600  
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses     17,707       16,515  
Non-interest income                
Deposit service charges     1,406       1,449  
Net gain (loss) on the sale of securities     323       (4 )
Net gain (loss) on equity securities     26       (26 )
Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale     129       100  
Net gain on the sale of SBA guaranteed loans     -       322  
Net gain (loss) on the sale of other real estate owned     9       31  
Loan-related fees     151       160  
Income from bank-owned life insurance     260       272  
Other     789       744  
Total non-interest income     3,093       3,048  
Non-interest expense                
Salaries and employee benefits     7,723       7,151  
Occupancy expense     994       1,129  
Equipment expense     636       637  
Data processing expense     1,570       1,295  
Regulatory assessments     244       397  
Bank shares tax     555       489  
Professional fees     535       492  
Insurance expense     246       268  
Other operating expenses     2,044       2,340  
Total non-interest expense     14,547       14,198  
Income before income taxes     6,253       5,365  
Income tax expense     1,069       934  
Net income   $ 5,184     $ 4,431  
                 
Income per share                
Basic   $ 0.27     $ 0.26  
Diluted   $ 0.27     $ 0.26  
                 
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.10     $ 0.08  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:                
Basic     19,428,717       16,778,188  
Diluted     19,435,076       16,801,426  


FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Quarter-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income
 
    Three Months Ended  
    Jun 30,     Mar 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,     Jun 30,  
(in thousands, except share data)   2019     2019     2018     2018     2018  
Interest income                                        
Interest and fees on loans   $ 9,418     $ 9,407     $ 9,561     $ 9,501     $ 9,031  
Interest and dividends on securities                                        
U.S. government agencies     906       893       890       899       886  
State and political subdivisions, tax-free     38       37       38       37       38  
State and political subdivisions, taxable     811       1,021       1,026       1,028       1,027  
Other securities     210       205       167       211       240  
Total interest and dividends on securities     1,965       2,156       2,121       2,175       2,191  
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks     79       46       36       17       12  
Total interest income     11,462       11,609       11,718       11,693       11,234  
Interest expense                                        
Interest on deposits     2,144       2,238       2,165       1,559       1,134  
Interest on borrowed funds                                        
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances     253       287       251       715       707  
Interest on subordinated debentures     0       24       57       58       57  
Interest on junior subordinated debentures     111       114       108       106       99  
Total interest on borrowed funds     364       425       416       879       863  
Total interest expense     2,508       2,663       2,581       2,438       1,997  
Net interest income before provision (credit) for loan and lease losses     8,954       8,946       9,137       9,255       9,237  
Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses     347       (154 )     (199 )     1,149       880  
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan and lease losses     8,607       9,100       9,336       8,106       8,357  
Non-interest income                                        
Deposit service charges     721       685       725       711       747  
Net gain (loss) on the sale of securities     163       160       -       -       (4 )
Net gain (loss) on equity securities     14       12       7       (8 )     (7 )
Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale     73       56       39       71       51  
Net gain on the sale of SBA guaranteed loans     -       -       -       -       71  
Net (loss) gain on the sale of other real estate owned     9       -       -       -       (7 )
Loan-related fees     72       79       145       85       76  
Income from bank-owned life insurance     129       131       142       141       138  
Insurance recovery     -       -       6,027       -       -  
Other     397       392       337       320       464  
Total non-interest income     1,578       1,515       7,422       1,320       1,529  
Non-interest expense                                        
Salaries and employee benefits     3,824       3,899       4,048       3,581       3,485  
Occupancy expense     444       550       562       500       526  
Equipment expense     329       307       318       299       323  
Data processing expense     789       781       759       745       647  
Regulatory assessments     76       168       213       251       196  
Bank shares tax     277       278       (131 )     278       222  
Professional fees     203       332       295       241       196  
Insurance expense     120       126       117       130       133  
Other operating expenses     1,060       984       1,760       1,163       1,238  
Total non-interest expense     7,122       7,425       7,941       7,188       6,966  
Income before income taxes     3,063       3,190       8,817       2,238       2,920  
Income tax expense     514       555       1,749       388       508  
Net income   $ 2,549     $ 2,635     $ 7,068     $ 1,850     $ 2,412  
                                         
Income per share                                        
Basic   $ 0.13     $ 0.14     $ 0.42     $ 0.11     $ 0.14  
Diluted   $ 0.13     $ 0.14     $ 0.42     $ 0.11     $ 0.14  
                                         
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.05     $ 0.05     $ 0.05     $ 0.04     $ 0.04  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:                                        
Basic     20,129,150       18,720,502       16,820,337       16,818,625       16,792,812  
Diluted     20,133,850       18,733,652       16,840,933       16,838,547       16,819,286  


FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
    Jun 30,     Mar 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,     Jun 30,  
(in thousands)   2019     2019     2018     2018     2018  
Assets                                        
Cash and cash equivalents:                                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 24,277     $ 25,683     $ 26,673     $ 23,051     $ 16,500  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     5,627       7,062       9,808       7,246       4,624  
Total cash and cash equivalents     29,904       32,745       36,481       30,297       21,124  
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value     285,855       274,114       296,032       288,780       290,863  
Equity securities, at fair value     917       904       891       884       892  
Restricted stock, at cost     4,618       3,120       3,123       3,333       7,964  
Loans held for sale     419       609       820       938       629  
Loans, net of net deferred costs and unearned income     814,420       838,864       839,100       864,316       855,391  
Allowance for loan and lease losses     (8,945 )     (9,253 )     (9,519 )     (9,827 )     (9,459 )
Net loans     805,475       829,611       829,581       854,489       845,932  
Bank premises and equipment, net     15,923       14,991       14,425       13,895       13,900  
Accrued interest receivable     3,640       3,706       3,614       4,061       3,654  
Bank-owned life insurance     31,275       31,146       31,015       30,873       30,732  
Other real estate owned     560       919       919       715       787  
Other assets     20,208       22,526       20,831       22,857       22,810  
Total assets   $ 1,198,794     $ 1,214,451     $ 1,237,732     $ 1,251,122     $ 1,239,287  
                                         
Liabilities                                        
Deposits:                                        
Demand (non-interest-bearing)   $ 157,856     $ 157,073     $ 156,600     $ 166,967     $ 177,388  
Interest-bearing     803,208       883,017       939,029       928,154       777,855  
Total deposits     961,064       1,040,090       1,095,629       1,095,121       955,243  
Borrowed funds:                                        
Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances     87,223       28,988       18,930       46,490       174,251  
Subordinated debentures     -       -       5,000       5,000       5,000  
Junior subordinated debentures     10,310       10,310       10,310       10,310       10,310  
Total borrowed funds     97,533       39,298       34,240       61,800       189,561  
Accrued interest payable     389       339       338       318       331  
Other liabilities     10,102       10,942       10,306       7,306       7,027  
Total liabilities     1,069,088       1,090,669       1,140,513       1,164,545       1,152,162  
                                         
Shareholders' equity                                        
Preferred stock     -       -       -       -       -  
Common stock     25,184       25,135       21,026       21,024       21,021  
Additional paid-in capital     80,864       80,827       63,547       63,469       63,374  
Retained earnings     20,345       18,809       17,186       10,965       9,792  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     3,313       (989 )     (4,540 )     (8,881 )     (7,062 )
Total shareholders' equity     129,706       123,782       97,219       86,577       87,125  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 1,198,794     $ 1,214,451     $ 1,237,732     $ 1,251,122     $ 1,239,287  


FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Summary Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income
 
    Three Months Ended  
    Jun 30,     Mar 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,     Jun 30,  
(dollars in thousands)   2019     2019     2018     2018     2018  
Interest income                                        
Loans:                                        
Loans - taxable   $ 9,084     $ 8,940     $ 9,090     $ 9,059     $ 8,631  
Loans - tax-free     423       591       596       559       506  
Total loans     9,507       9,531       9,686       9,618       9,137  
Securities:                                        
Securities, taxable     1,927       2,119       2,083       2,138       2,153  
Securities, tax-free     48       47       48       47       48  
Total interest and dividends on securities     1,975       2,166       2,131       2,185       2,201  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     79       46       36       17       12  
Total interest income     11,561       11,743       11,853       11,820       11,350  
Interest expense                                        
Deposits     2,144       2,238       2,165       1,559       1,134  
Borrowed funds     364       425       416       879       863  
Total interest expense     2,508       2,663       2,581       2,438       1,997  
Net interest income   $ 9,053     $ 9,080     $ 9,272     $ 9,382     $ 9,353  
                                         
Average balances                                        
Earning assets:                                        
Loans:                                        
Loans - taxable   $ 778,540     $ 784,359     $ 796,886     $ 803,314     $ 784,427  
Loans - tax-free     41,436       59,220       58,722       55,848       49,855  
Total loans     819,976       843,579       855,608       859,162       834,282  
Securities:                                        
Securities, taxable     274,552       299,498       299,981       303,037       305,627  
Securities, tax-free     4,624       4,638       4,651       4,664       4,677  
Total securities     279,176       304,136       304,632       307,701       310,304  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     14,420       9,495       8,438       3,735       2,629  
Total interest-earning assets     1,113,572       1,157,210       1,168,678       1,170,598       1,147,215  
Non-earning assets     85,429       81,868       72,999       75,518       74,188  
Total assets   $ 1,199,001     $ 1,239,078     $ 1,241,677     $ 1,246,116     $ 1,221,403  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                        
Deposits   $ 851,726     $ 903,542     $ 926,767     $ 827,570     $ 790,233  
Borrowed funds     52,313       58,402       62,495       149,682       163,547  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     904,039       961,944       989,262       977,252       953,780  
Demand deposits     158,413       155,122       157,223       173,616       173,037  
Other liabilities     11,698       11,801       8,272       7,983       8,444  
Shareholders' equity     124,851       110,211       86,920       87,265       86,142  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,199,001     $ 1,239,078     $ 1,241,677     $ 1,246,116     $ 1,221,403  
                                         
Yield/Cost                                        
Earning assets:                                        
Loans:                                        
Interest and fees on loans - taxable     4.67 %     4.56 %     4.56 %     4.51 %     4.40 %
Interest and fees on loans - tax-free     4.08 %     3.99 %     4.06 %     4.01 %     4.06 %
Total loans     4.64 %     4.52 %     4.53 %     4.48 %     4.38 %
Securities:                                        
Securities, taxable     2.81 %     2.83 %     2.78 %     2.82 %     2.82 %
Securities, tax-free     4.15 %     4.05 %     4.13 %     4.03 %     4.11 %
Total securities     2.83 %     2.85 %     2.80 %     2.84 %     2.84 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     2.19 %     1.94 %     1.71 %     1.82 %     1.83 %
Total earning assets     4.15 %     4.06 %     4.06 %     4.04 %     3.96 %
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                        
Interest on deposits     1.01 %     0.99 %     0.93 %     0.75 %     0.57 %
Interest on borrowed funds     2.78 %     2.91 %     2.66 %     2.35 %     2.11 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1.11 %     1.11 %     1.04 %     1.00 %     0.84 %
Net interest spread     3.04 %     2.95 %     3.02 %     3.04 %     3.12 %
Net interest margin     3.25 %     3.14 %     3.17 %     3.21 %     3.26 %


FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Asset Quality Data
 
    Jun 30,     Mar 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,     Jun 30,  
(in thousands)   2019     2019     2018     2018     2018  
At period end                                        
Non-accrual loans, including non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans (TDRs)   $ 5,302     $ 6,175     $ 4,696     $ 4,391     $ 3,469  
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing     -       -       -       -       -  
Total non-performing loans     5,302       6,175       4,696       4,391       3,469  
Other real estate owned (OREO)     560       919       919       715       787  
Other non-performing assets     1,900       1,900       1,900       1,900       1,900  
Total non-performing assets   $ 7,762     $ 8,994     $ 7,515     $ 7,006     $ 6,156  
                                         
Accruing TDRs   $ 7,897     $ 8,215     $ 8,457     $ 8,515     $ 8,741  
                                         
                                         
For the three months ended                                        
Allowance for loan and lease losses                                        
Beginning balance   $ 9,253     $ 9,519     $ 9,827     $ 9,459     $ 9,562  
Loans charged-off     1,123       454       392       1,037       1,310  
Recoveries of charged-off loans     468       342       283       256       327  
Net charge-offs     655       112       109       781       983  
(Credit) provision for loan and lease losses     347       (154 )     (199 )     1,149       880  
Ending balance   $ 8,945     $ 9,253     $ 9,519     $ 9,827     $ 9,459  


Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.