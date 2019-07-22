Aileron Announces Opening of 280-Unit Class A Apartment Community in Fort Myers

Aileron Investment Management announced today that it is opening Phase 1 of Grand Central Apartments, a 280-unit class A apartment community in Fort Myers, FL.

TAMPA, FL, USA, July 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aileron Investment Management (“Aileron”) announced today that it is opening Phase 1 of its Grand Central Apartments (“Grand Central”), a 280-unit class A apartment community in Fort Myers, FL. Phase 1 consists of 104 resident units, clubhouse and pool, which will open for occupancy within the next 30 days. The complex will be fully complete in November 2019 and is currently accepting deposits for rentals of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom units. Appointment for showing, floor plans and other information can be found at the website www.grandcentralfortmyers.com.

The community features luxury appointments that are not found in the immediate area. Unique features include gated access, a luxurious clubhouse with game room, coffee bar, business center, state-of-the art fitness center, dog spa with bathing station and grooming table, expansive pool bar and heated resort style pool all overlooking a spacious interior courtyard. The courtyard includes three fire pit patios, artificial turf dog park with dog water fountain and shaded seating, two grill/picnic stations with three natural gas grills each. Each apartment includes electronic/FOB access entry doors, 9+ foot ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances with smudge-proof finish and island / seating bar with wine fridge.

Grand Central is part of Aileron’s larger redevelopment and transformation of an abandoned 18-acre mobile home site to a vibrant mixed-use commercial – residential project that includes over 10,000 feet of retail space fronting U.S. 41 / Cleveland Avenue with the apartment complex located directly behind the retail center at 4910 Silver Gate Lane. The retail center includes a Krispy Kreme, Jimmy Johns, AT&T Store and Suncoast Car Wash. Aileron worked closely with the Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency to develop the $50+ million project with an intent of spurring additional development interest in the area.

Aileron is an active developer in Southwest Florida and its projects include Uptown at Liberty Park and Atrium at Liberty Park, a recently opened 320 unit Class A luxury apartment complex and soon to open 130 unit assisted living facility in Cape Coral, Midtown Cape Apartments, a 90-unit Class A apartment community in Cape Coral. Aileron’s past projects in the area include the Channelside apartments, a 325-unit Class A apartment complex in Fort Myers and the Santa Barbara Retail Center, a 4,800 square foot retail center in Cape Coral.

“The CRA is extremely proud to be partnered with Aileron Investment Management to give birth to the Grand Central Apartments Project. This option elevates the rental opportunities available in our Cleveland Avenue redevelopment area, located in the City of Fort Myers, and most important, it transformed a site that had out lived it’s productive use into a community that will enhance the Cleveland Avenue commercial corridor,” said Michele Hylton-Terry, Executive Director of the Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency.

“We are very excited to announce the opening of Grand Central,” said Bob Beard, Manager of Aileron. “This has been a challenging project, but we are extremely happy to open Phase I and know this will be very successful project that will create positive economic momentum to the local community.”

About Aileron Investment Management

Aileron Investment Management is a diversified alternative investment firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida that has historically acted as both a commercial real estate lender, investor and real estate developer. Since its inception in 2010, the Aileron companies have originated hundreds of millions in new construction lending and independently developed over $150 million in commercial real estate creating thousands of jobs across the U.S.



