Global $10.61Bn Pneumococcal Vaccines Market by 2024 - Favorable Support by the Government Spurs Industry Growth

The Pneumococcal vaccines market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 4.74% to reach US$10,618.805 million in 2024 from US$8,044.052 million in 2018.



Rising incidences of pneumococcal diseases like pneumonia, meningitis, febrile bacteremia, otitis media, sinusitis, bronchitis, and others is driving the demand for pneumococcal vaccines.



The market is also being driven by the strong support of the local government and private health organizations such as UNICEF, WHO and U.S Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.



Growing awareness regarding the importance of vaccination and increasing spending by the governments towards public health is fuelling the development of pneumococcal vaccines in developing countries.



However, there are some side effects after getting vaccinated but there is a very low chance of getting any serious reaction.



The major players profiled in the pneumococcal vaccines market include Pfizer, Sanofi Pasteur MSD, GSK, Merck, AstraZeneca, and Baxter International.



Drivers



Increase in the number of pneumococcal diseases

Favorable support by the government

Opportunity

Pneumococcal vaccine is being introduced in cancer treatment for making antibodies to fight cancer

Notable Industry Updates



In February 2019, Pfizer accounted to investigate Serotype included in 20- Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate vaccine candidate for the prevention of Invasive disease and Pneumonia in Adults aged 18 years or above.

In May 2017, Pfizer's pneumonia vaccine became part of the immunization program.

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. KEY FINDINGS



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINES MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Conjugate Vaccine

5.2. Polysaccharide Vaccine



6. PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINES MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Routine Vaccination

6.2. Vaccination for Disease/ Infection



7. PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINES MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Spain

7.3.5. Others

7.4. Middle East & Africa

7.4.1. Saudi Arabia

7.4.2. Israel

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Asia-Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. South Korea

7.5.4. India

7.5.5. Others



8. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

8.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

8.2. Recent Investments and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Pfizer

9.2. Sanofi Pasteur MSD

9.3. GSK

9.4. Merck

9.5. AstraZeneca

9.6. Baxter International



