BonaVibe LLC Officially Launches Vegan Omega-3s and Full Spectrum CBD Product Line

/EIN News/ -- Monterey, CA, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BonaVibe, a health & wellness brand that creates products in mind for the active consumer, announced today that it has officially launched their vegan, algae-based omega-3s and full spectrum CBD line. Both of the products come in tincture and capsule form or in a bundle pack.

Bona in Latin means good. Vibe defines a person’s emotional state. Put the two together, and this brand name translates to “Good Vibe”. This is the feeling that comes along with using their high-quality products that are environmentally-friendly and produced with transparency which allows the body to function at an optimal level to keep up with an active lifestyle.

The Company’s CBD is sourced from high-quality hemp producers located in Colorado and California processed free of hazardous chemicals and solvents via supercritical CO2 extraction through GMP facilities. The full spectrum CBD oil comes in the form of 1,000, and 2,500 mg tinctures or in 25 mg softgels. Aligned with their mission, the Company will provide all lab testing results for their CBD products which can be found by scanning the unique QR code on the bottles or on the Company’s website. BonaVibe aims to set the bar high by providing the utmost quality products accessible to everyone. Not just because it’s possible, but because it’s the right thing to do.

BonaVibe has created a line of algae oil and capsule products which are great for the bodies omega-3 needs. The Company’s biochemist partner Dr. Scott Doughman has been extracting omega-3s from algae oil for more than 30 years. The purified water extracted omega-3 algae DHA oil comes in natural, lemon or orange flavors. Think no overfishing, no chemicals or harsh extractions, and no consuming omegas coming from contaminated marine systems. Good for our environment and for your health.

Truly a match made in nature, both CBD and omega-3s stimulate and interact very similarly with the body’s cannabinoid receptors found in the Endocannabinoid System (ECS), a complex biological system that helps the body maintain homeostasis. The BonaVibe team discovered that a large percentage of the population is deficient in omegas and because of that, nutrients and supplements like CBD may not be delivered to the body as effectively as it would if you were omega-3 efficient. This is why BonaVibe offers a CBD and omega-3 bundle pack, available in capsule or tincture form.

BonaVibe was founded by Derek Bell and Tanner Louen, two childhood friends from the Central Valley of California with similar entrepreneurial spirit and passions. Over the past 10 years, Derek and Tanner have worked on many projects together which has ultimately led them to follow their true passions in the algae and CBD industry with BonaVibe. The two created the Company to bring the culture of a lifestyle brand to the CBD market.

“Creating BonaVibe made sense for us as we wanted to create a product line and a culture that helps and encourages people to live an active lifestyle, and feel good while doing it,” said Co-Founder Derek Bell. “After doing our research, we found that CBD and omegas are synergistic compounds that pair perfectly together. We are excited about the future of BonaVibe as we continue to innovate quality products fit for the active consumer. This is only the beginning of our brand.”

Derek is passionate about helping others and enjoys partaking in some of the best activities California could provide including snowboarding, hiking, kayaking and road trips. His entrepreneurial mindset took note of the booming cannabis industry that was being fueled by California’s progressive landscape. For Derek, his purpose behind getting involved in the industry is personal as he began to see the benefits firsthand from using CBD and he knew that it was something he wanted to get involved with.

Tanner, a world traveler, snowboarder, scuba diver, and adventure enthusiast, spends his free time reading, researching, and creating new inventions - he built a hovercraft out of cardboard, trash bags, and broken RC airplane parts at only 9 years old. Later completing the first biodiesel fuel processor during his high school days, he discovered first hand his passion for algae. Tanner’s curiosity for knowledge is the backbone of BonaVibe’s product development and led the brand to their discovery that algae-based omega-3 pairs perfectly with CBD.

About BonaVibe

BonaVibe is a health & wellness brand that is user-centric focused on creating high-quality products, emphasizing a culture that allows customers to live a healthy and active lifestyle. The company is best known for its product line which includes full spectrum CBD oil and algae-based Omegas available in tincture and capsule form. BonaVibe provides access to lab testing results of all their products, as well as information on where their ingredients and products come from along with how they are made, to ensure customer loyalty, transparency, and traceability.

Find more information at www.bonavibe.com

