Spectator Sports Market Value Is Expected To Reach $268.49 Billion By 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The spectator sports market expected to reach a value of nearly $268.49 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The growth in the spectator sports market is due to factors such as rise in disposable income growing tourism.

However, the market for spectator sports market is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as increased viewership of online TV and changing market trends.

The spectator sports market consists of sales of spectator sports services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that includes sub sections of sports teams and clubs, race tracks and other spectator sports. This market includes sales from entry fees, merchandise and other related goods and services.

The global spectator sports market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The spectator sports market is segmented into sports team & clubs, racing & individual sports among these segments, the sports team & clubs accounts for the largest share in the global spectator sports market.

By Geography - The global spectator sports market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe was the largest region in the global spectator sports market.

Trends In The Spectator Sports Market

Sports event organizers are implementing mobile ticketing to provide hassle free ticket purchase experience. Customers can buy and validate the tickets for any sporting event through their smart phones and will get updates regarding the event. Mobile ticketing reduced the costs associated with paper based ticketing channels. It provides the organizers with customer and fan database exchanged digitally through ticket transactions to formulate marketing strategies. For instance, Barcelona implemented mobile ticketing and eliminated paper tickets by introducing a new system that allows fans to scan a bar-code on their phones gain access to matches.

Potential Opportunities In The Spectator Sports Market

With the increase in viewership of sports events and growing trends for sports in recent years, the scope and potential for the global Spectator sports market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the global spectator sports market include Dallas Cowboys, Manchester United, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, New York Yankees.

