Architectural Coatings in the United States (2019 Edition): Market Insights from 2011 Through to 2023

This in-depth report focuses on the market for architectural coatings and includes detailed key data points including market shares, revenues, sales channels and prices/values. The report provides consumption estimates in both volume and value for architectural coatings, with 2018 as the base year and forecasts to 2023.

The information in the report is based on a comprehensive programme of interviews with key players in the US, backed up by thorough secondary research and an in-house database of paints and coatings market data.



Product Coverage



Market Volumes in Metric Tonnes by Type of Resin & Application System 2011-2023:

Resin (Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Vinyl/Styrene/VAE, Others)

Application System (Water-based, Solvent-based)

Type of Paint (Wall Emulsions/Dispersions, Primers/Undercoats, Metal Coatings, Wood Coatings/Preservatives, Others)

Detailed Prices and Market Values 2018 and 2019 in Euros, US Dollars and local currencies by:

Resin (Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Vinyl/Styrene/VAE, Others)

Application System (Water-based, Solvent based)

Type of Paint (Wall Emulsions/Dispersions, Primers/Undercoats, Metal Coatings, Wood Coatings/Preservatives, Others)

Sales Volume in Metric Tonnes (Country Trends 2011/2018 and Forecasts to 2023) by:

End Use (New Housing, Non-Residential, Residential RMI)

Gloss Level (Matt, Semi-Gloss, Gloss)

Location (Interior, Exterior)

Type of Paint (Wall Emulsions, Primers/Undercoats, Others, Wood Coatings/Preservatives, Metal Coatings)

Paint Composition (Additives, Binders/Resins, Solvents, Pigments/Fillers/Extenders)

Paint Grade (Economy, Middle, Premium)

Market Shares: 2018 and 2017 Sales Volumes in Metric Tonnes by Company

Distribution: 2018 and Forecasts to 2023 Share by Channel



Key Topics Covered



US Coatings Background

1.1 US - Background - Overview

1.2 Key Figures

1.3 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

1.4. Imp/Exp: SB Polyesters

1.5. Imp/Exp: SB Acrylics & Vinyls

1.6. Imp/Exp: SB Polymers

1.7. Imp/Exp: WB Acrylics & Vinyls

1.8. Imp/Exp: WB Polymers

1.9. Imp/Exp: Other Paints & Varnishes

Foreword - Architectural Coatings

1.1 Foreword - Architectural Coatings

USA - Architectural Coatings Overview & Dist.

1.1 US - Arch. Coatings Overview and Distribution

1.2 Dwelling Stock

1.3 New Dwelling Construction

USA - Architectural Coatings Product Section

1.1 US - Market Overview

1.2 Historical Trends and Forecasts: Arch. Coatings

1.3.1 Prices and Market Values

1.3.2 Prices and Values by Application System

1.3.3 Prices and Values by Resin Type

1.3.4 Prices and Values by Paint Type

1.4.1 End Use: Historical and Forecasts

1.4.2 Application System: Historical and Forecasts

1.4.3 Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts

1.4.4 Paint Type: Historical and Forecasts

1.4.5 Paint Composition: Historical and Forecasts

1.4.6 Paint Composition: Breakdown by Resin Type

1.4.7 Gloss Levels: Historical and Forecasts

1.4.8 Interior/Exterior: Historical and Forecasts

1.4.9 Paint Grade: Historical and Forecasts

1.5 Market Shares: Architectural Coatings

1.6 Distribution: Architectural Coatings

