Global Sucralose Market Forecasting in Dairy, Beverages, Confectionary & Bakery, Processed Food, and Other Applications (2019-2024)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sucralose Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sucralose market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.43% to reach US$5.357 billion in 2024 from US$3.901 billion in 2018.



Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to exhibit a high growth rate owed to the ascent in disposable income as well as urbanization of previously lower economic areas and the development of the food and beverages industry.



The North American and the European regions are expected to hold a high share in the market on account of high consumption of beverages, confectionaries, nutritional and dairy products, which are some of the most notable areas where Sucralose is used.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are JK Sucralose Inc., Tate & Lyle PLC, Techno Food Ingredients Co., Ltd, L&P Food Ingredient Co., Ltd., Nantong Changhai Food Additive Co. Ltd., Garuda International, Inc., Newtrend Group, HYET Sweet., Ingredion Incorporated, Evolva.



Drivers



Increasing investments and research for sugar substitutes

Due to the low-nutritive value of sucralose, it is the perfect substitute for people aiming to lose weight

Restraints

Availability of substitutes

Allergic reactions as well as health and safety concerns caused by sucralose

Notable Industry Updates



In February 2019, Splenda one of the prominent producers of sucralose has launched a new line of sucralose infused low-calorie coffee creamers.

In May of 2016, The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) published a study confirming Sucralose is safe and does not cause cancer.

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. KEY FINDINGS



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. SUCRALOSE MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Granular

5.2. Powder

5.3. Liquid



6. SUCRALOSE MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Dairy

6.2. Beverages

6.3. Confectionary and Bakery

6.4. Processed Food

6.5. Others



7. SUCRALOSE MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.1.4. Others

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Spain

7.3.5. Others

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.4.1. Saudi Arabia

7.4.2. Israel

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Asia-Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. South Korea

7.5.4. India

7.5.5. Others



8. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

8.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

8.2. Recent Investments and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. JK Sucralose Inc.

9.2. Tate & Lyle PLC

9.3. Techno Food Ingredients Co. Ltd.

9.4. L&P Food Ingredient Co. Ltd.

9.5. Nantong Changhai Food Additive Co. Ltd.

9.6. Garuda International Inc.

9.7. Newtrend Group

9.8. HYET Sweet.

9.9. Ingredion Incorporated

9.10. Evolva



