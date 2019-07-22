Global Cannabis Corp & Partner SLANG Worldwide Receive Greek Medical Cannabis Cultivation, Processing and Manufacturing License

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and ATHENS, Greece, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Cannabis Corp. (“GCC” or the “Company”) and its partner SLANG Worldwide Inc. (CNSX: SLNG), (Frankfurt: 84S), ("SLANG") are pleased to announce that the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, GCC Pharma S.A. (“GCC Pharma”) has received a medical cannabis installation license from the government of Greece for cannabis cultivation, processing and manufacturing.



Formed by renowned cannabis industry experts and backed by some of the most successful pioneers in the cannabis sector, GGC is one of the first companies to be fully licensed for cannabis cultivation, processing and manufacturing in Greece. With its deep strategic sector relationships, extensive operational expertise and leadership in genetics, cultivation, extraction, formulation and branding, GCC is positioned to become a leader in the European cannabis landscape.

“We are extremely pleased to be amongst the first recipients of a cannabis license in Greece. Greece is a leader in the EU and is a strategic entry point into the rapidly growing EU region with a population exceeding 740 million people. We are confident that our global relationships, experience and operational expertise will establish GCC as a leader in the EU region,” stated Loannis Papadopoulos, Chief Executive Officer of GCC.

"The addition of GCC to SLANG's partner network is a major milestone in our global expansion strategy,” said Peter Miller, CEO of SLANG. “This partnership can help lead to the awareness of our brands in new and key markets while leveraging the capital-light growth model that Slang has optimized in the United States."

GCC Pharma has been granted a medical cannabis installation license for the Company’s 121,600 square foot property (11,360 square metres) located just south west of the city of Chalkida, Greece. The property is ideally situated approximately 90 minutes from Athens International Airport, in a pre-permitted agro-industrial zone with excellent existing infrastructure with ample resources to allow for potential future expansion. GCC has submitted plans to develop best in class greenhouses and EU GMP extraction and manufacturing facilities, with preparation underway and construction expected to commence upon receipt of permits.

SLANG has worked closely with GCC throughout the application process and has been instrumental in assisting GCC with the design and content of its license application. In exchange for the contribution of SLANG’s specialized expertise and continuing support, SLANG has been granted a 20% interest in GCC.

Greece has a population of 10.7 million people and an annual health care expenditure of €14.3 billion with a cannabis market expected to reach €1.9 billion by 2028 (Source: Prohibition Partners – The European Cannabis Report 4th Edition, January 2019). Medical cannabis use was legalised in Greece in June 2017. Shortly thereafter, in March 2018, lawmakers approved a law allowing the farming and processing of medical cannabis in Greece. With its ideal climate and agricultural expertise Greece also has the opportunity to be a prominent supplier of cannabis and cannabis products throughout the EU as permitted.

The PowerOne Capital Group and other strategic partners have worked closely with GCC since inception.

Contact Information:

Global Cannabis Corp.

Loannis Papadopoulos,

Chief Executive Officer

john.papadopoulos@gccpharma.com

+30 693 671 8707

About Global Cannabis Corp.

Formed by renowned cannabis industry experts and backed by some of the most successful pioneers in the cannabis sector, Global Cannabis Corp. is one of the first companies to be fully licensed for cannabis cultivation, processing and manufacturing in Greece. Leveraging experience and success in almost every jurisdiction with cannabis legislation globally, the company’s sophisticated team is actively pursuing opportunities in markets with evolving cannabis regulations.

About SLANG Worldwide Inc.

SLANG Worldwide Inc. is a leading global cannabis consumer packaged goods company with a robust portfolio of renowned brands distributed across 2,600 stores in 12 US states. The Company is focused on acquiring and developing market-proven regional brands as well as creating new brands to meet the needs of cannabis consumers worldwide. SLANG is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol SLNG and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 84S. For more information, please visit www.slangww.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking statements relate, among other things, to: internal expectations, political changes in Greece and in Europe, future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis in Greece and in Europe, expectations regarding the ability of the Company to successfully build its cultivation, processing and manufacturing facilities, internal expectations regarding the ability of the Company to successfully utilize SLANG's products, industry know-how and intellectual property, the ability to penetrate the Greek market and access new European markets, the Company’s ability to secure distribution channels in Greece and elsewhere in Europe, the ability to attract and retain new customers, future expansion plans, competition, and other risks affecting the Company in particular, and the medical cannabis industry generally.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the Colombian and international medical cannabis market and changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colombia or internationally; and employee relations. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.



