Global Acesulfame Potassium Sweetener Market Forecast to 2024 - Dominated by Suzhou Hope Technology, Merck, Tokyo Chemical Industry, Spectrum Laboratory Products, Anhui Jinhe Industrial, and Celanese

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acesulfame Potassium Sweetener Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The acesulfame potassium sweetener market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.19% to reach US$885.479 million in 2024 from US$692.324 million in 2018.



Acesulfame potassium sugar refers to a zero calorie food additive utilized as a sugar substitute, it is usually used conjointly with other artificial sweeteners and is used in various food products as well as beverages. Acesulfame Potassium can withstand high temperatures which makes it incredibly useful as a sugar substitute for cooking and baking purposes. The product is currently implemented in over 3000 food and beverage products supplied in over 90 countries globally.



Geographically, Asia-Pacific is evaluated to hold a noteworthy market growth rate during the forecast period because of the quick advancement of food and beverage processing as well as the rise in disposable income. The North America region, as well as the European region, is expected to have a significant market share during the forecast time frame due to the fact there is the high consumption of sweetened food products and beverages as well as the current inclination of leading a healthier lifestyle in these regions.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Suzhou Hope Technology Co., Ltd, Merck KGaA, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Spectrum Laboratory Products, Inc., Anhui Jinhe Industrial Co., Ltd, and Celanese Corporation among others.



Drivers



Health problems caused by consuming sugar

Growing health-conscious population preferring low-calorie food options

Increase in the application in the beverage industry

Instabilities in Price and Supply of Sugar Generating Prospects for Sugar Substitutes

Restraints

Availability of substitutes

Allergic reactions as well as health and safety concerns caused by Acesulfame potassium

Stringent government regulations

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. KEY FINDINGS



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. ACESULFAME POTASSIUM SWEETENER MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Granular

5.2. Powder

5.3. Liquid



6. ACESULFAME POTASSIUM SWEETENER MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Dairy

6.2. Beverages

6.3. Confectionary and Bakery

6.4. Processed Food

6.5. Others



7. ACESULFAME POTASSIUM SWEETENER MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.1.4. Others

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Spain

7.3.5. Others

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.4.1. Saudi Arabia

7.4.2. Israel

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Asia-Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. South Korea

7.5.4. India

7.5.5. Others



8. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

8.1. Competitive Benchmarking & Analysis

8.2. Recent Investments & Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Suzhou Hope Technology Co. Ltd.

9.2. Merck KGaA

9.3. Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

9.4. Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc.

9.5. Anhui Jinhe Industrial Co. Ltd.

9.6. Celanese Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h4bzje

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Sugar and Sweeteners



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.