2019 Global Death Care Services Market Opportunities And Strategies Research Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The death care services market expected to reach a value of nearly $184.46 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. The growth in the death care services market is due to the digital revolution and leading vendors investing in premium products and services to serve the boutique consumers.

However, the market for death care services is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as the entrant of e-commerce giants such as Walmart and Amazon offering burial and memorial products at low prices.

The death care services market consists of the sales of death care services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that prepare the dead for burial or interment, conduct funerals, operate sites or structures reserved for the interment of human or animals remains, and/or cremate the dead.

The global death care services market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The death care services market is segmented into funeral homes and funeral services, and cemeteries and crematories.

By Geography - The global death care services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific’s death care services market accounts for the largest share in the global death care services market.

Trends In The Death Care Services Market

Crematories are offering green funeral and burial services in the cemetery industry to environmentally conscious customers. A green funeral offers environmentally-friendly options such as funeral in a natural setting, use of only recycled paper products, locally-grown organic flowers and food, biodegradable clothing, shroud or casket and use of formaldehyde-free products. In natural burial, the body is buried in a natural setting without embalming, and instead of traditional standing headstones, plants, trees or flat rocks are used as grave markers. These crematories also use alkaline hydrolysis process, which uses 90% less energy than flame cremation. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory is one such green funeral service provider in Pennsylvania.

Potential Opportunities In The Death Care Services Market

With the introduction of innovative business models to draw consumers, the scope and potential for the global death care and funeral services industry is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the global death care services include Service Corporation International (SCI), Nirvana Asia Ltd, and Fu Shou Yuan International Group.

Death Care Services Global Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides death care services market overviews, analyzes and forecasts death care services market size and growth for the global death care services market, death care services market share, death care services market players, death care services market size, death care services market segments and geographies, death care services market trends, death care services market drivers and death care services market restraints, death care services market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The death care services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

