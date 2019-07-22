Ovarian Cancer Treatment: Worldwide Industry Insights & Projections (2019 Edition)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ovarian Cancer Treatment Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ovarian cancer treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.02% to reach US$2.505 billion by 2024.



The ovarian cancer treatment market is expected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period due to the growing incidence of ovarian cancer among women worldwide. According to the American Cancer Society, around 22,530 new cases of ovarian cancer will be diagnosed in 2019 and around 13,980 deaths are likely to occur in the same year.



Region-wise, North America is expected to hold the highest market share owing to the highest health spending of the United States among all the developed regions.



The growing number of clinical trials have improved the chances of new innovations for targeted cancer treatment, emanating the market growth during the forecast period. Growing awareness among women has further led to early diagnosis, further leading to the treatment of ovarian cancer at an early stage, when diagnosed, thus, improving the survival rate of the patients. Currently available treatments include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and hormonal therapy.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Sotio (Member of PPF Group), Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, TESARO, Inc., Clovis Oncology, AbbVie Inc., Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB, ImmunoGen Inc., and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH.



Drivers



Rising ovarian cancer incidence

Growing number of clinical trials for new innovations

Increasing health expenditure

Restraints

High cost of cancer treatment

Industry Updates



According to the Biospectrum news on 21st June 2019, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Oncology Research Program (ORP) entered into a collaboration with AstraZeneca for enhancing the quality in cancer for people suffering from advanced ovarian cancer.

Predictive Oncology, previously known as Precision Therapeutics, in April 2019, announced that it has entered into a collaboration with Helomics and Viome to study the link between the gut microbiome and ovarian cancer.

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. KEY FINDINGS



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Overview and Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Prevalence

4.5.1. By age group

4.5.2. By region

4.6. Product Pipeline

4.7. Innovations



5. OVARIAN CANCER TREATMENT MARKET BY DIAGNOSIS

5.1. Blood Tests

5.2. Imaging Tests

5.3. Laparoscopy

5.4. Colonoscopy

5.5. Others



6. OVARIAN CANCER TREATMENT MARKET BY TREATMENT

6.1. Surgery

6.2. Radiation Therapy

6.3. Chemotherapy

6.4. Hormone Therapy

6.5. Clinical Trials



7. OVARIAN CANCER TREATMENT MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Spain

7.3.5. Others

7.4. Middle East & Africa

7.4.1. Saudi Arabia

7.4.2. Israel

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Asia-Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. South Korea

7.5.4. India

7.5.5. Others



8. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

8.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

8.2. Recent Investments and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Sotio (Member of PPF Group)

9.2. Pfizer Inc.

9.3. AstraZeneca

9.4. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

9.5. TESARO Inc.

9.6. Clovis Oncology

9.7. AbbVie Inc.

9.8. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB

9.9. ImmunoGen Inc.

9.10. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tawneh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Women's Health



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.