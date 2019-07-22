Global Perlite Market Forecasting in Construction, Horticulture, Industrial, and Other End-use Segments - Outlook to 2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Perlite: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in metric tons by the following End-Use Segments:
- Construction
- Horticulture
- Industrial
- Others
The report profiles 51 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Aegean Perlites SA (Greece)
- Amol Dicalite Limited (India)
- Australian Perlite Pty., Limited (AUSPERL) (Australia)
- Bergama Mining Perlite Inc. (Turkey)
- Blue Pacific Minerals Ltd. (New Zealand)
- Cornerstone Industrial Minerals Corporation (USA)
- Dicaperl Minerals, Corp. (USA)
- Dupr Minerals Limited (UK)
- EP Minerals, LLC (USA)
- Genper Group (Turkey)
- Gulf Perlite LLC (UAE)
- Imerys Filtration Minerals Inc. (USA)
- IPM Iperlit Mining & Construction Limited Company (Turkey)
- Johns Manville Corporation (USA)
- Keltech Energies Limited (India)
- Kunshan Kyung Dong Ceratech Co., Ltd. (China)
- Perlite Canada Inc. (Canada)
- PVP Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Perlitsan Endstriyel Hammaddeler Ve Madencilik A.S. (Turkey)
- Pull Rhenen B.V. (Netherlands)
- Saudi Perlite Industries (Saudi Arabia)
- Silbrico Corporation (USA)
- Supreme Perlite Company (USA)
- TERMOLITA S.A.P.I de C.V (Mexico)
- The Schundler Company (USA)
- Uzay Perlit Madencilik Kimya Maddeleri (Turkey)
- William Cox Minerals Ltd. (New Zealand)
- Whittemore Company Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Perlite: Amorphous, Expandable, Siliceous and Naturally Occurring Volcanic Rock with High Water Content
Perlite Applications Summarized
Important Physical Characteristics of Perlite
Important Chemical Features (Elemental Analysis) of Perlite
Unique Properties and Myriad End-use Applications Drive Widespread Market Adoption
Construction Applications
Horticultural Applications
General Specifications of Perlite Grades Used for Horticulture
Horticulture Perlite Available in Three Varied Grades with Different Capacities
Industrial Applications
Perlite Insulation
Super Insulating Perlite
Perlite Filter Aids
Perlite in the Steel and Foundry Industries
Perlite/Silicate Composites
Perlite for Use in Well Cements
Perlite as an Adsorbent
Perlite as a Carrier
Other Unique Applications of Perlite
China and Greece Dominate Global Perlite Production
Global Market Outlook
Continued Recovery in Global GDP Promote Growth in Perlite Consumption
Asia-Pacific: The Largest and Fastest Growing Regional Market Worldwide for Expanded Perlite
Upward Movement in Construction Activity in Asian Countries to Drive Strong Market Gains
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Healthy Recovery in the Construction Industry, the Largest Application Area for Perlite, Drives Steady Market Growth
Expanded Perlite Enjoys Strong Foothold in the Construction Industry
Rising Demand for Energy Saving Insulating Material Provides Traction to Growth of Perlite
Fiberglass and Foamed Plastics Dominate Insulation Market: Strong Base for Perlite
Favorable Regulation Drive Growth in Perlite Use in Insulation Products
Growing Use of Perlite as an Important Component in Soilless Growth Mixes Drive Consumption in Horticulture Applications
Issues Confronting Horticulture and Role of Perlite in Overcoming Such Issues
Benefits and Risks of Perlite Usage in Gardens
Fireproof, Lightweight, Non-hazardous and Non-toxic Properties Spur Demand for Perlite in a Broad Range of Industrial Applications
High Growth in High Temperature Insulation Creates Huge Demand for Perlite
High Temperature Insulation Processes Where Perlite is a Key Element
Perlite Use in Ladle-topping
Risering and Hot Topping Processes Require Perlite
Refractories Insulation: A Significant Application of Perlite
Foundry Molding and Core Sand Mixtures
Growing Demand for High Temperature Insulation in Oil and Gas Production
Personal Care Products: A Niche, yet Lucrative Application Segment for Perlite
Rising Interest in Ultra-fine Perlite Fillers for Several Proprietary Applications Augurs Well for the Market
High-Performance Perlite Fillers to Gain Market Share
Growing Need to Prevent Uncontrolled Contamination in Food Production Boosts Demand for Perlite Filters
Select End-Use Applications in Industries for Perlite Filters
4. KEY CHALLENGES, ISSUES & CONCERNS
Threat from Substitutes
Recycled Glass Bottles
Diatomite
Processing Methods
End Use Applications
Vermiculite
Environmental Concerns
Health and Regulatory Issues
Perlite: Delicate Chemical Composition
Controversial Aspects
Perlite Processing Industry Regulations Worldwide: Growth Dampeners
Europe
UK
Germany
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Perlite: An Introduction
Composition of Perlite
Physical and Chemical Properties
Perlite Processing Stages
Crude Perlite
Expanded Perlite
Other Types
AgroPerlite
Key features of AgroPerlite
Perlite Filter Aid Perfil
CeramoPerlite Heat Insulation Materials
Extraction and Production Process
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Imerys: The Global Leading Producer of Perlite and Perlite Products
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Recent Industry Activity
U.S. Silica Acquires EP Minerals
Durango Acquires Bentonite, Perlite and Zeolite Projects
Calgon Carbon Acquires Wood-based Activated Carbon and Filter Aid Business of CECA
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Market by End-Use Application
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 51 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 55)
- The United States (19)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (16)
- France (3)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (10)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (2)
- Africa (1)
