Global Heart Failure Drugs Markets, 2025 - Novel Heart Failure Medicines to Fill the Gap of Unmet Needs in Treatment

Key Takeaways

Understanding the potential market opportunity with precise market size and forecast data.

A detailed market analysis focusing on the growth of heart failure drugs industry.

Factors influencing the growth of the heart failure drugs market.

In-depth competitive analysis of dominant and pureplay vendors.

Prediction analysis of the heart failure drugs market in both developed and developing regions.

Key insights related to major segments of the heart failure drugs market.

Latest market trend analysis impacting the buying behaviour of the consumers.

The Global Heart Failure Drugs Market will grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

The market has witnessed good growth in the past few years and is sustaining due to the increasing elderly population and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.



The growing market trend continues and is one of the progressively accepted markets in many countries worldwide. Heart failure drugs manufacturers are concentrating on the procurement of funds and collaborating with universities to expand their R&D capabilities. Most of the revenue is generated from the leading players in the market with dominant sales from Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, and Pfizer Inc.



According to analysis, North America leads the global heart failure drugs market in 2018 followed by Europe. The US dominates the market owing to the presence of a majority of the heart failure drugs manufacturers in the region. However, the fastest growth rate is anticipated to be in the APAC region due to the presence of large heart failure patient population and the availability of a wide range of drugs.



By Drug Class

ACE Inhibitors

Angiotensin Receptor Blockers

Beta Blockers

Diuretics

Others

The diuretics segment occupied the largest share in 2018. The existing guiding principle by the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association recommends that diuretics should be directed at doses adequate to attain optimum volume station and release cramming without making an extremely fast drop in intravascular capacity.



By Regions

North America

Europe

APAC

RoW

North America is dominant in the global heart failure drugs market followed by Europe. The Duke University in North Carolina, US in collaboration with National Heart, Lung, Blood Institute (NHLBI) and Yale University is conducting phase III clinical trial TRANSFORM-HF a large-scale, pragmatic, randomized, unblinded clinical effectiveness study comparing torsemide versus furosemide as a treatment for heart failure.



Competitive Analysis

The market is growing at a steady rate with a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2019-2025. Merger and acquisition, product launches, and strategic collaborations are some of the major strategies adopted by market leaders to maintain their leadership position in the market. For example, in February 2019, Amgen, Cytokinetics, and Servier initiated the METEORIC-HF, the second phase III clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil in patients with heart failure.



Universities and educational institutions are collaborating with the market players to develop effective drugs for the treatment of heart failure. For instance, Yale University in collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim is currently conducting a phase II clinical study; a minor pilot proof of concept study to not only prove the existence but also probe the mechanisms that are fundamental for the cardio-renal effects of empagliflozin in patients with heart failure.



Key Vendors

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Competitive Facts



Sclnow Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is studying to access the safety and efficiency of human umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells (hUC-MSC) in treating individuals suffering from heart failure. This treatment is in phase 1/2 currently.

In January 2019, Sanofi and MyoKardia ended their heart disease drug collaboration.



Topics Covered



1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Industry Overview

1.2 Total Addressable Market

1.2.1 Industry Trends



2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Industry Trends

3.4 Related Markets

3.4.1 Drug-Eluting Stents

3.4.2 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs)

3.4.3 Over the Counter Drugs (OTC)



4 Market Outlook

4.1 Market Segmentation

4.2 Porter 5 (Five) Forces



5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Guidelines Summary

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing elderly population

5.2.1.2 Increasing incidence of cardiovascular devices across the globe

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Complex drug development process

5.2.2.2 Adverse effects of heart failure drugs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Market expansion opportunities in emerging nations

5.2.3.2 Novel heart failure medicines to fill the gap of unmet need in treatment

5.2.4 DRO - Impact Analysis

5.3 Key Stakeholders



6 Technology Types: Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Beta Blockers

6.3 ACE Inhibitors

6.4 Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs)

6.5 Diuretic

6.6 Others



7 Regions: Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 US

7.2.3 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Germany

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 India

7.4.3 China

7.4.4 Japan

7.5 Rest of the World

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Africa

7.5.3 Brazil



8 Competitive Landscape



9 Vendors Profile

9.1 Novartis AG

9.2 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

9.3 Bayer AG

9.4 Astra Zeneca PLC

9.5 Pfizer Inc.



10 Companies to Watch For

10.1 Merck & Co

10.2 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

10.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb

10.4 Mylan N.V.

10.5 Sanofi

10.6 Amgen Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uc2m07

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

