MedDay Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Key Opinion Leader Meeting on New Treatment Strategies for Progressive Forms of Multiple Sclerosis Tomorrow

/EIN News/ -- PARIS, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedDay Pharmaceuticals, an international pioneering biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, will host tomorrow a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) breakfast meeting for institutional investors, starting at 8am ET, on new treatment strategies for progressive forms of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) on Tuesday, July 23 in New York City.



The meeting will be webcast for a broader audience and will feature a presentation by Professor Fred D. Lublin, M.D., who is Director of the Corinne Goldsmith Dickinson Center for Multiple Sclerosis at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Professor Lublin will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need for treating patients with MS and other neurodegenerative diseases and will be available to answer questions.

MedDay's management team will provide an overview of the company's ongoing clinical development program for its lead compound MD1003. MD1003 is a patented oral formulation of high dose pharmaceutical grade Biotin in late-stage clinical development in progressive forms of MS. MD1003 is currently in a second phase III trial for this indication and also is being evaluated in other neurodegenerative diseases.

The live webcast (starting at 8am ET) and replay are available here: MedDay KOL Webcast

Key Opinion Leader biography:

Fred D. Lublin , M.D., is the Saunders Family Professor of Neurology at The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Director of the Corinne Goldsmith Dickinson Center for Multiple Sclerosis at that institution. As a neuroimmunologist, Dr. Lublin has a special interest in immune functions and abnormalities affecting the nervous system and is currently involved with several new clinical research protocols on promising agents for treating various aspects of MS.

Dr. Lublin has published numerous scientific articles and belongs to many professional societies and advisory boards related to MS and neurodegeneration. These include chairman of the National MS Society (USA) advisory committee on clinical trials of new drugs in MS and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Research Programs Advisory Committee.

This event is intended for institutional investors, sell-side analysts, and business development professionals only. Please RSVP in advance if you plan to attend, as space is limited. Members of the media and the public are invited to participate via the live webcast .

About MD1003

The lead product of MedDay, MD1003 is a patented formulation of high dose Pharmaceutical grade Biotin (hdPB) which is under development in progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) and other demyelinating diseases. MS-SPI, a positive phase III study, with MD1003 in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis, met its primary endpoint. MD1003 has a mode of action which acts on two targets related to progressive MS: (1) it activates the Krebs cycle, the main route for energy production that protects against axonal degeneration and (2) it could also activate acetyl-CoA carboxylases (ACC1 and ACC2), the rate-limiting enzymes in the synthesis of fatty acids required for myelin repair. MD1003 is an investigational product and has not been approved as safe and effective by the FDA or EMA.

About MedDay

Founded in 2011, MedDay is an international pioneering biopharmaceutical company targeting brain metabolism to treat nervous system disorders. The lead product, MD1003, is a patented formulation of high dose pharmaceutical grade biotin (hdPB) developed and under study in progressive multiple sclerosis and other demyelinating diseases. MedDay explores brain metabolic pathways through its metabolomics research platform, SPECMET, which supports the discovery of additional pipeline assets. SPECMET screens cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) of patients suffering from different central nervous system (CNS) disorders in order to identify the disrupted metabolic pathways. Compounds that are known to affect these metabolic pathways are then identified and further developed to address the identified disorder. SPECMET was developed in collaboration with the Commissariat à l’Energie Atomique (CEA) and in March 2017, MedDay acquired the health division of Profilomic SA, an innovative company formed out of the CEA in 2010, which significantly strengthened MedDay’s research capabilities as the company aims to expand its pipeline. MedDay is supported by leading investors including Sofinnova Partners, InnoBio, Andera Partners and Bpifrance Large Venture. MedDay is headquartered in Paris, France with an affiliate based in Boston, USA.

For more information, please visit: www.medday-pharma.com

Contact information

MedDay Pharmaceuticals

Christian Chavy, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +33 1 84 20 89 69

Email: media@medday-pharma.com







