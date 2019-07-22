Global Opioids Drug Market Based on Technology Assessment, Application and Outlook Analysis Report 2019

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , July 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opioids are a class of drugs that contain the illegal drug heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, and pain relievers available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone (OxyContin ), hydrocodone (Vicodin ), codeine, morphine, and many others. These drugs are chemically related and interact with opioid receptors on nerve cells in the body and brain.

The global Opioids Drug market will reach xyz Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

To provide users with the opportunity to gain a comprehensive understanding of the global Opioids Drug market, we have performed an in-detailed value chain analysis. Furthermore, to gain extensive idea about the competitive landscape of the market, the Five Forces model of Porter is used during the stage of analysis.

Opioids Drug Market Segmentation by Product Type

Oxycodone

Hydromorphone

Codeine

Fentanyl

Others

Segmentation by Demand

Pain Relief

Anesthesia

Others

Top key Players

Purdue Pharma

J&J

Teva

Mylan

Depomed

INSYS

Endo

Pfizer

Hikma

Mallinckrodt

Pernix

Egalet

Vistapharm

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

