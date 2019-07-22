Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Opioids Drug Market Based on Technology Assessment, Application and Outlook Analysis Report 2019

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , July 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opioids are a class of drugs that contain the illegal drug heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, and pain relievers available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone (OxyContin ), hydrocodone (Vicodin ), codeine, morphine, and many others. These drugs are chemically related and interact with opioid receptors on nerve cells in the body and brain.

The global Opioids Drug market will reach xyz Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.
To provide users with the opportunity to gain a comprehensive understanding of the global Opioids Drug market, we have performed an in-detailed value chain analysis. Furthermore, to gain extensive idea about the competitive landscape of the market, the Five Forces model of Porter is used during the stage of analysis.

Opioids Drug Market Segmentation by Product Type

Oxycodone
Hydromorphone
Codeine
Fentanyl
Others

Segmentation by Demand

Pain Relief
Anesthesia
Others

Top key Players
Purdue Pharma
J&J
Teva
Mylan
Depomed
INSYS
Endo
Pfizer
Hikma
Mallinckrodt
Pernix
Egalet
Vistapharm

Major Region Market
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa

