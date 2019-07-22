North America Smart Home Lighting Market 2019: Unit Shipments will Increase 12X in the Next Five Years

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Smart Home Lighting: Smart Bulbs, Light Strips, Lamps & Fixtures" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America unit shipments for smart bulbs, lamps, fixtures and light strips will increase 12X in the next five years. Major drivers include: a strong US economy, smart home voice assistants, mass market retailers' smart lighting investments as well as hub-less solutions using Bluetooth or WiFi with a low-cost entry point.



For this report, the author conducted phone-based and in-person interviews and surveys in July/August 2018 and again in May/June 2019. This includes hundreds of retail stores such as Home Depot, Lowe's, Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Apple Stores, Ace Hardware and True Value. The author also conducted surveys with 6,600 smart home consumers through June of 2019.



The author's Q2 2019 survey with smart bulb buyers found that 77% purchased their first smart bulb within the past year. Current smart bulb buyers are planning an average of 5.7 additional smart bulbs over the next two years. However, 1 in 4 have returned at least one smart bulb over the past two years and 30% indicate that it was moderately difficult to nearly impossible to install their smart bulb.



Mass Market Strategies



Our research has uncovered significant smart lighting channel growth and consumer demand in the North America market. Voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant have simplified the technical complexity of deploying and configuring smart home devices. This is illustrated by C by GE's seamless integration with Google Home Mini that is hub-less and hides the user from the pain point of network integration.



This report analyzes these developments, evaluates the market leaders and innovators, and uncovers the user requirements and technology gaps for mass market smart lighting adoption.



Research Scope



This report is based on extensive surveys and interviews across the whole smart lighting ecosystem with nearly 7,000 individuals-- analyzes the North America residential smart lighting market specifically for smart bulbs, light strips, lamps and fixtures.



Investigations include the following:

235 US retail sales reps for 9 chains: Home Depot, Lowe's, Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Apple Stores, Ace Hardware and True Value

850 mass market consumers and recent home buyers

750 smart light bulb buyers

5,000 early adopting smart lighting consumers

70+ interviews with leading lighting manufacturers, home builders, smart home platforms, chipset suppliers, industry alliances and professional home lighting installers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Report Scope

Methodology

2. Ecosystem

Adoption Trends

Features Preferences

Retail Channels

Professional Installers

Home Builders

The Value System

Lighting Manufacturers

Smart Bulb & Lamp Innovators

Consumer Product Ratings

3. Market Size Forecast Totals

Units by Product Segment

Revenues by Product Segment

Average Sale Prices

Units by Channel

Revenues by Channel

Units by Color Type

Revenues by Color Type

Units by Technology

4. Smart Bulb Forecast Totals

Units by Product Segment

Revenues by Product Segment

Units by Color Type

Revenues by Color Type

Average Sale Prices

Units by Channel

Revenues by Channel

Units by Technology

5. Distribution Channels

Amazon

Channel Trends

Market Size Forecasts

Units by Product Segment

Revenues by Product Segment

Units by Color Type

Revenues by Color Type

Electronics Stores

Home Center

Mass Market

Professional Installers

6. Survey Results

Trends

Mass Market Strategies

Survey Overview

7. Smart Bulb Buyers - Experience

Key Findings

Demographics

Purchasing Trends

Popular Brands

Preferred Pricing

Installation

8. Smart Bulb Buyers - Preferences

Key Findings

Demographics

Purchasing Preferences

Preferred Features

Channel Preferences

9. Early Adopter - General

Key Findings

Demographics

Adoption Trends

Features

Channels

10. Early Adopter - Features

Key Findings

Demographics

Integration

Features

11. Early Adopter - Channels

Key Findings

Demographics

Overall Preferred Channel

Online Chain Preferences

Brick-and-Mortar Channels

12. Recent Home Buyers

Key Findings

Demographics

Home Builder Packages

Brands

Planned Smart Lighting

Concerns

13. Early Majority Consumers

Key Findings

Demographics

Adoption Trends

Popular Brands

Preferred Pricing

Installation



Companies Mentioned



ADT

Alarm.com

Amazon

Analog Devices

Apple HomeKit

Apple Stores

Arrayent

AT&T

Ayla Networks

Bed Bath and Beyond

Belkin

Best Buy

Brookfield Residential

California Home Builders

Castle Rock

Comcast

Control4

Cree

Crestron

Cypress

DR Horton

Eastwood Homes

Eufy

Eve Home

Feit Electric

Flux/Magic Light

Fry's

GE Lighting

Geeni

Globe Electric

Google Nest

Highland Homes

Hive

Home Depot

KB Homes

LEDVance

Leedarson

Lennar

LIFX (LiFi Labs)

Lowe's

Marvell Technology Group

Meritage Homes

Merkury Innovations

Microchip Technology

Microsoft

Nordic Semiconductor

NXP Semiconductors

Pardee

Pasadera

Premier Builders

Pulte

Qorvo

Qualcomm

Renesas

Roderick house

Ryan Homes

Samsung

Samsung SmartThings

Seeno

Sengled

Shumacher Homes

Signify

Silicon Labs

STMicro

Target

TCP

Texas custom Homes

Texas Instruments

Toll Brothers

TP-Link

Trinity Homes

Vantage Controls

Verizon

Vivint

Walmart

Wink

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mxj3tp





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Lighting Equipment , Internet of Things and M2M



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.