China's Polyether Monomer Industry: 2019-2025 Outlook Covering Status Quo, Market Supply & Demand, Regional Structure, Import & Export, Competitive Landscape, Prices, Development Trends

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Polyether Monomer Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China has seen real estate boom and issued a raft of policies for continuous efforts in improving weak links in the infrastructure sector over the years. Financial funds of RMB1,663.2 billion should be allocated to 26 provinces ahead of schedule, according to the six documents released successively by the Ministry of Finance of China on November 9, 2018. The country's infrastructure investment is expected to grow 10% in 2019, producing a sizable demand for polycarboxylate superplasticizer, expectedly 1,100 tons or so in 2025 compared with roughly 670 tons in 2018.



Based on this, China's demand for polycarboxylate superplasticizer monomer sustained rapid growth. The country's demand for polycarboxylate superplasticizer polyether monomer was up by 8.0% year on year in 2018, and will present an AAGR of around 10% during 2019-2025; and over 96% of products are tresylated polyethylene glycol (TPEG) and isobutylene alcohol polyoxyethylene ether (HPEG) amid stricter requirements on technology and performance of products.



The price of polyether monomer is bound up with that of its core material ethylene oxide. In 2018, ethylene oxide price went through ups and downs in China, showing a choppy downtrend after the peak in September to a record low in recent years at the end of 2018. Prices of polyether monomer fluctuated accordingly: in 2018, the maximum price stood at RMB13,000/ton and the minimum price was RMB10,500/ton, a difference of 19%. Driven by infrastructure and real estate markets, the demand for polyether monomer will remain stable in China in 2019, with price probably undulating at a reasonable level.



As for enterprise patterns in China, polyether monomer producers cluster in the eastern region, leading to a high market concentration. The top ten players like Liaoning Oxiranchem, Liaoning Kelong Fine Chemical, Jiahua Chemicals, Zhejiang Huangma Technology, and Shanghai Taijie Chemical, collectively account for 80% of the market by output. Among them, Liaoning Oxiranchem, the largest polyether monomer supplier with a complete industry chain from ethylene oxide to polyether monomer to superplasticizer, manufactured 565,000 tons of polyether monomer and seized a market share of 40% in 2018. The company has aggressively pushed on with upstream and downstream capacity expansion over the years to become more competitive. In June 2017, it bought a 66% stake in Sichuan Sedar Chemical Co., Ltd; in 2018, it integrated its capacity to improve polyether monomer production.



The report highlights the following:

Polyether monomer industry in China (status quo, market supply & demand, regional structure, import & export, competitive landscape, prices, development trends, etc.)

Markets for upstream raw materials (ethylene oxide, methanol, and acrylic acid) (supply & demand, competitive landscape, prices, etc.)

Main downstream industries (polycarboxylate superplasticizer, surfactant) (market supply & demand, import & export, competitive landscape, prices, etc.)

Nine major global and Chinese polyether monomer producers (operation, polyether monomer business, development prospects, etc.)

Four Chinese polycarboxylate superplasticizer enterprises (operation, superplasticizer business, development prospects, etc.)

Key Topics Covered



1 Overview of Polyether Monomer

1.1 Classification and Application

1.2 Industry Chain



2. Development of Polyether Monomer in China

2.1 Status Quo

2.2 Import & Export

2.3 Regional Structure

2.4 Competitive Landscape

2.5 Market Price

2.6 Development Trends



3 Influence of Upstream Sectors' Development on Polyether Monomer in China

3.1 Ethylene Oxide (EO)

3.1.1 Market Supply & Demand

3.1.2 Competitive Landscape

3.1.3 Market Price

3.2 Methanol

3.2.1 Market Supply & Demand

3.2.2 Market Price

3.2.3 Major Enterprises

3.3 Acrylic Acid

3.3.1 Market Demand

3.3.2 Competitive Landscape

3.3.3 Market Price

3.4 Enol



4 Influence of Downstream Sectors' Development on Polyether Monomer in China

4.1 Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer

4.1.1 Market Supply & Demand

4.1.2 Competitive Landscape

4.1.3 Market Price

4.2 Nonionic Surfactant

4.2.1 Supply

4.2.2 Demand

4.2.3 Import & Export



5 Major Foreign Polyether Monomer Companies

5.1 Dow Chemical

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Operation

5.1.3 Operation of Performance Materials & Chemicals Segment

5.1.4 Polyether Monomer Business

5.1.5 Development in China

5.2 Clariant

5.2.1 Profile

5.2.2 Operation

5.2.3 Polyether Monomer Business

5.2.4 Development in China

5.3 Lotte Chemical Corporation

5.3.1 Profile

5.3.2 Operation

5.3.3 Polyether Monomer Business

5.3.4 Business in China



6 Major Chinese Polyether Monomer Enterprises

6.1 Liaoning Oxiranchem

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Operation

6.1.3 R&D

6.1.4 Polyether Monomer Business

6.1.5 Development Strategy

6.2 Liaoning Kelong Fine Chemical

6.2.1 Profile

6.2.2 Operation

6.2.3 R&D

6.2.4 Polyether Monomer and Superplasticizer Business

6.3 Zhejiang Huangma Technology

6.3.1 Profile

6.3.2 Operation

6.3.3 Polyether Monomer Business

6.3.4 R&D

6.4 Shanghai Taijie Chemical

6.4.1 Profile

6.4.2 Polyether Monomer Business

6.5 Jiahua Chemicals

6.5.1 Profile

6.5.2 Operation

6.5.3 R&D

6.5.4 Polyether Monomer Business

6.6 Nanjing Well Chemical

6.6.1 Profile

6.6.2 Polyether Monomer Business



7 Major Chinese Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer Enterprises

7.1 Jiangsu Sobute New Materials

7.1.1 Profile

7.1.2 Superplasticizer Business

7.2 Xiamen Academy of Building Research Group

7.2.1 Profile

7.2.2 Operation

7.2.3 R&D

7.2.4 Superplasticizer Business

7.3 Shandong Huawei Yin Kai Building Materials

7.3.1 Profile

7.3.2 Operation

7.3.3 Superplasticizer Business

7.4 Shanxi Kaidi Building Materials

7.4.1 Profile

7.4.2 Superplasticizer Business

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pk1gbm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Plastic Additives



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.