Global & Chinese Automotive HUD Industry Report (2018-2019): Burgeoning Development of ADAS as a Must for Automotive Intelligence has Driven the Demand for AR HUD

Dublin, July 22, 2019 -- The "Automotive HUD (Head-up Display) Industry Report, 2018-2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2018, 308,900 units of OEM HUDs were installed in passenger cars in China, a 94.1% upsurge from a year earlier, according to this analysis.



We worked out 2019Q1 lists of passenger car HUD supplier ranking by competitiveness with efforts from secondary research, data processing, and investigation & integration to evaluation & analysis. Denso came to the top spot among all suppliers and CarRobot ranked first among Chinese suppliers.



HUD was in vogue from 2014 to 2015. NAVDY that was a typical supplier then, however, doesn't appear on our latest HUD industry chain.



NAVDY followed a digital light processing (DLP) technology roadmap, but DLP HUD had some drawbacks like complicated design and high cost. In TI's case, its first-generation DLP chip only worked at temperatures of -40-85, short of automotive standards. Navdy raised USD42 million from Qualcomm and several other venture capital firms. Navdy HUD which should have been launched in the first quarter of 2015 came out just in recent two years. In October 2016, the product was put on sale, but its price surged to USD799 from the pre-sale price of USD299. In 2018, NAVDY had to go into liquidation after its failure in aftermarket.



Many a HUD start-up applied Navdy's technology between 2016 and 2017. Using DLP as display system only left them a range of technology bottlenecks and often deferred launch of products. Most of them then turned to thin film transistor (TFT) display technology. Examples include CarRobot who designed its first-generation HUD with DLP technology but changed to TFT for its second-generation products.



In 2018, TI officially rolled out the 2nd-generation automotive chips DLP3030-Q1 and DLP5530-Q1 featuring smaller size and wider field of view and sufficing for AR head-up display (HUD). DLP3030-Q1 sees the digital micromirror device (DMD) footprint reduction by 65%, enabling smaller picture generation unit (PGU) design. It can operate between -40C and +105C



Technically, DLP is the best and most mature display technology by far. Therefore, Sunny Optical and other giants are still optimistic about HUD based on DLP technology, and they even spend tens of millions of yuan on introducing free-form surface mirror production lines.



The second HUD craze since 2018 arises from the emergence of AR HUD.



AR HUD, the augmented reality head-up display technology, superimposes some driving information in the driver's field of vision reasonably and combines it with real traffic conditions. Compared with HUD, AR HUD displays a wider range from a farther distance, and it is more complex. HUD is just a device that projects and displays information, while AR HUD needs to be deeply integrated with ADAS to achieve more advanced effects and functions.



Given the deep integration of AR HUD with ADAS, the burgeoning development of ADAS as a must for automotive intelligence has driven the demand for AR HUD.



The image display of AR HUD is generally distributed in two or three layers. For instance, the AR-HUD of Nippon Seiki boasts three layers: the near field display layer, the far field display layer, and the side layer. The near field display layer is mainly a presentation of vehicle status, the far field display layer displays ADAS information, and the stereo side layer offers lane or navigation information.



Amid the intelligent connected trend of cars, any automotive electronic product is difficult to be independent. As an automotive electronic product, HUD has been an integral of the cockpit electronics solution and the overall ADAS solution.



Panasonic Automotive showcased its latest SPYDR 2.0 at CES 2019, which is a single-chip cockpit domain controller solution integrating Driver Monitoring System (DMS) with Head-Up Display (HUD). Besides, SPYDR 2.0 can integrate In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI), dashboard, surround view system, Active Noise Control (ANC), HUD and four IVI displays on a platform



For this integration trend, traditional Tier1 giants enjoy first-mover advantages, whereas independent HUD suppliers have to establish close cooperation with other product suppliers. The collaboration modes -- Jiang Cheng + Baidu, Carrobot + China Unicom, Carrobot + AI Speech, etc. just follow the integration trend.

Key Topics Covered



Preface

Research Background and Main Contents

Methodology

Ranking of HUD Suppliers by Competitiveness in 2019Q1 and the Instructions

Terminology



1 Automotive HUD

1.1 Definition

1.2 Classification

1.3 Common Concepts

1.4 Resolution and Pupillary Distance

1.5 Projection Technology

1.6 Typical CHUD

1.7 WHUD Structure and Light Path

1.8 Typical Vehicle Models with OEM Installation of CHUD and WHUD

1.9 HUD of Audi A6

1.10 Technical Difficulty

1.11 HUD Development Tendency

1.12 A Panorama of HUD Industry Chain



2 Automotive HUD Market

2.1 Global Automotive OEM HUD Market Size and Shipments, 2016-2021E

2.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket HUD Shipments, 2016-2021E

2.3 Market Shares of Major Global OEM HUD Vendors

2.4 Penetration of OEM HUD for Passenger Car in China, Jan 2017-Jan 2019

2.5 Installation of HUD for Passenger Car in China (Top 20 Vehicle Models), 2018

2.6 Installation of OEM HUD for Passenger Car in China (Top 19 Brands), 2018

2.7 Installation of HUD for Passenger Car by Vendor in China, Jan 2018-Mar 2019

2.8 Passenger Car HUD Suppliers in China and Their Market Shares, 2018 & 2019Q1

2.9 W/C-type HUD as a Percentage of Passenger Car OEM HUD Installation in China, 2018Q1-2019Q1

2.10 Global AR HUD Output, 2018-2025E

Installation of OEM HUD for Passenger Car in China, 2016-2025E



3 All Kinds of HUD Technologies

3.1 DLP HUD

3.1.1 Introduction to DLP

3.1.2 DLP is the Most Mature Technology

3.1.3 Light Path of DLP HUD

3.1.4 Navdy's DLP HUD

3.2 Laser Scanning HUD

3.2.1 PicoP Laser Beam Scan Engine

3.2.2 Features of MicroPicoP

3.2.3 Mitsubishi and Pioneer Apply MicroVision's Patent

3.2.4 Intersil's Laser Scanning HUD

3.2.5 Panasonic's Laser Scanning HUD

3.3 AR HUD

3.3.1 AR HUD -- a Perfect Fusion with ADAS

3.3.2 Essential Features of AR HUD

3.3.3 Single-layer and Double-layer AR HUD

3.3.4 Continental's AR HUD

3.3.5 Double Layer Display of Continental AR-HUD

3.3.6 AR-Creater

3.3.7 AR-HUD Design of Nippon Seiki

3.3.8 Challenges for AR-HUD



4 Foreign HUD Vendors

4.1 Nippon Seiki

4.1.1 Profile

4.1.2 Revenue and Major Customers

4.1.3 Installation of Nippon Seiki's OEM HUD for Passenger Car in China, 2018Q1-2019Q1

4.1.4 HUD Production Bases and Capacities

4.2 Continental

4.2.1 Profile

4.2.2 HUD Business Layout

4.2.3 Continental Automotive HUD Application Cases

4.2.4 Typical HUD Products

4.2.5 Installation of Continental's OEM HUD for Passenger Car in China, 2018Q1-2019Q1

4.3 Denso

4.3.1 Profile

4.3.2 HUD Products

4.3.3 Installation of Denso's OEM HUD for Passenger Car in China, 2018Q1-2019Q1

4.4 Pioneer

4.4.1 Pioneer SPX-HUD100

4.4.2 Pioneer LaserScan HUD

4.5 Visteon

4.5.1 Profile

4.5.2 HUD Business Development

4.5.3 HUD Product Roadmap

4.5.4 Installation of Visteon's OEM HUD for Passenger Car in China, 2018Q1-2019Q1

4.6 WayRay

4.6.1 Profile

4.6.2 Product Specifications and Applied Cases

4.7 Comparative Analysis of Foreign HUD Vendors



5 Chinese HUD Vendors

5.1 Futurus Technology Co, Ltd.

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Parameters and Selling Prices of Products

5.1.3 Technology R&D, Market Layout and Project Cases

5.2 Beijing Lejia Technology Co, Ltd. (CarRobot)

5.2.1 Profile

5.2.2 Development Course

5.2.3 Parameters and Selling Prices of Products

5.3 Shenzhen Tuxingzhe Technology Co, Ltd.

5.4 Shenzhen Jiangcheng Technology Co, Ltd.

5.5 Zhejiang Crystal-Optech Co., Ltd.

5.5.1 Profile

5.5.2 HUD Projects under Way

5.6 DSIT Innovations

5.6.1 Company Profile and Introduction to Products

5.6.2 HUD Projects under Way

5.7 YesAR Technology

5.7.1 Profile

5.7.2 Planning for Main Products

5.8 Shenzhen 3 Dragons Technology Ltd.

5.8.1 Profile

5.8.2 Major Products

5.8.3 Features of the Latest HUD Product

5.9 Foryou Multimedia Electronics

5.9.1 Profile

5.9.2 Major HUD Products

5.9.3 Some HUD Projects under Way

5.10 Comparative Analysis of Chinese HUD Suppliers



6 Suppliers of Core Components for HUD

6.1 TI

6.1.1 TI's New DLP Chips Support AR HUD

6.1.2 Comparison of Parameters between TI's New DLP Chips

6.2 Microvision

6.2.1 Profile

6.2.2 Products Used with Microvision Patents

6.3 iView Displays (ShenZhen) Co, Ltd.

6.4 HUD Project of BOE

6.5 HUD Investment of Tianma Microelectronics and LGD

6.6 Fuyao Glass Industry Group

6.6.1 HUD Glass

6.6.2 Major Customers for Fuyao's HUD Glass



